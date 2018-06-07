Now Free to Download, TextGrabber for iOS Adds Real-Time Translation

Milpitas, California – ABBYY(R), a global provider of content intelligence solutions and services, today announced a major update to TextGrabber for iOS. The application now translates text in real time online and offline and is free to download with a premium subscription for a number of features.

The revamped TextGrabber instantly captures text in 61 languages and translates it in real time to 104 languages online and 10 languages offline. The app allows users to translate text of any color on any background directly on the camera preview screen eliminating the need to take a photo or crop it. In contrast to other translation apps, it does not require users to download languages in order to translate offline.

TextGrabber automatically identifies if the device has access to a stable Internet connection, and if so, uses it to deliver full-text translation into 104 languages in real time. If the device does not have Internet access, the app switches to offline translation, which is essential for travel and everyday situations like understanding menus, street signs, labels, and more. Offline translation works for 10 common languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, and Japanese. The user also has the option to switch to the offline mode manually in the settings.

From now on, TextGrabber for iOS is free to download. Upon installation, each user can leverage the full functionality of the app to capture, translate, and share three texts. After the three complimentary full-feature uses are over, they can still digitize texts and save them as notes in the app’s internal storage ” this functionality is free. If the user would like to access the full functionality again, they are offered to purchase a subscription for $0.5 a month for the first two months and $2 a month after that.

“We have added the new functionality to TextGrabber to help people travel with confidence, learn foreign languages, and communicate with ease. Now users will be able to download the app free of charge and use it to translate text in real time without effort or delay, online and offline. A Swiss army knife for any everyday situation involving text, the app empowers users to turn their mobile devices into digital transformation assets,” comments Bruce Orcutt, Vice-President, Head of Product Marketing at ABBYY.

As always, TextGrabber for iOS captures text on photo or in real time and connects it to action. The app helps to digitize books, magazines, manuals, screens, menus, posters, and street signs. The captured text can be copied, edited, shared, translated or read aloud via VoiceOver. All links, phone numbers, email addresses, street addresses and event details become clickable for the user to easily perform the corresponding task: follow, call, email, find on maps or add to the calendar. Text recognition is performed on the device. The technology works with 61 languages, the biggest number on the market in its category. As an additional feature, TextGrabber also works as a QR code reader. All the digitized texts and QR codes are saved in the app, easily accessible for further use.

TextGrabber also serves the needs of people with disabilities who can use it to capture and voice virtually any text from print, computer or TV screen. It improves accessibility of information, which is one of ABBYY’s core values and priorities.

The app complements ABBYY’s comprehensive portfolio of tools that simplify capture, digitization, and extraction of data. The company’s offering ranges from top-of-the-line mobile-based optical character recognition (OCR) to enterprise-level automated document processing enabled by machine learning and semantics.

Technical Requirements:

* Text recognition is performed on the device

* For online translation and sharing, an Internet connection is required

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 123.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

TextGrabber 6.8 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. TextGrabber for Android will become free to download and receive the Real-Time Translation functionality in June 2018. For more information, please contact Catherine Matantseva.

ABBYY

TextGrabber 6.8

Download from iTunes

YouTube Video (Demo)

Media Assets

ABBYY is a global provider of content intelligence solutions and services, leader in intelligent capture driving innovation in the areas of meaningful insights, data, and relationships to improve business outcomes. ABBYY offers a complete range of AI-based technologies and solutions transforming business documents and content into business value. By providing digital transformation solutions to financial services, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries, the company helps organizations achieve the next wave of growth by understanding customers and delivering responsive real-time intelligent systems. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. (C) Copyright 2018 ABBYY Software Ltd.. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



