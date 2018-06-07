Get ready to duel! – Flick Arena launches globally on the App Store

Karlsruhe, Germany – Strategy gamers across the world had better start stretching their fingers because mobile gaming publisher Flaregames today announced that its multiplayer strategy dueler Flick Arena is now available globally on the App Store. Launched as the first title in the Flaregames Accelerator programme, Flick Arena is a real-time PvP multiplayer game of strategy and wits in which players build their unit loadout to go head-to-head with other gamers in epic quickfire duels. The aim of the game: to kill the enemy King or eliminate all his minions to win Trophies and progress up the game’s leaderboards.

Developed by a two-man team within Sweet Nitro, an Andorra-based mobile games studio, Flick Arena challenges players to build and rotate their favourite decks to master the multiple arenas, with elements such as fiery pits and gaping chasms impacting their battle strategy. Players collect cards to level up their existing units as well as unlocking new characters to add to their roster. Featuring over 40 units, the game lineup includes a Ninja with lethal bouncing shurikens, an Astronaut who can fly across holes and a fire-breathing Dragon. At launch, an in-game event called the World Trophy is incentivising – via tier-based rewards – players to earn Trophies for their country and help them to the top of the global leaderboards.

After months of secret negotiations, Flaregames can also reveal that it has persuaded legendary Flick Arena coach Arty “The Flick” Huttmann to come out of retirement and share some of his incredible insights and tips in a brand new guide – The Coach’s Playbook. With over 40 years experience spent coaching some of the world’s best Flick Arena players, Arty reveals never-seen-before critical strategic plays including ‘The Cheesy Wizard’ and ‘The Switcheroo’. He also provides essential wellness advice with a range of finger warm-up exercises to help players avoid serious injury. The Coach’s Playbook is a must-read for all players wanting to up their game.

Key Features:

* Battle against players in physics-based battles!

* Real-time duels against players worldwide

* Collect powerful new units and upgrade existing ones

* Multiple arenas with regular rotation for endless challenges

* Complete the daily quests to earn epic rewards

* Create the ultimate battle formations to defeat your opponents

* Move up the rankings and reach the Diamond League

* Form a guild with friends and train with them in friendly duels

Flick Arena is published by Flaregames and developed by Sweet Nitro, a mobile games studio based in Andorra. Flick Arena is the debut game from the Flaregames Accelerator, an incubation programme tailored to leading mobile game developers with projects in a mid to late stage of production. The Flaregames Accelerator programme is set up to provide developers instant access to Flaregames’ full free-to-play publisher skillset and acquire rapid validation of their game’s business case.

Supported Languages

Flick Arena supports English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese and Turkish languages.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 193.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Flick Arena 3.8.2 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. For more information, please contact Theo Tsangaris.

Flaregames

Flick Arena 3.8.2

Download from iTunes

The Coach’s Playbook

YouTube Video (Working at Flaregames)

Media Assets

Flaregames is a fast-growing mobile game publisher based in Germany, with its HQ in Karlsruhe and its development studios in Frankfurt (Keen Flare) and Tampere (Kopla Games). The company was founded in 2011 by Klaas Kersting, former CEO and founder of online games category leader Gameforge. Committed to working with world-class mobile game developers to create fun, high-quality, free-to-play games for smartphones and tablets, Flaregames is best known for Zombie Gunship Survival, Nonstop Chuck Norris, Nonstop Knight and the Royal Revolt series. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Flaregames GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

