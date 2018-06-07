Football Forever released for iPhone, iPad, Android and Facebook

London, United Kingdom – Play Logik today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Football Forever, their latest mobile game for Android, iOS, and Facebook Instant Games. Football Forever is a great little game focusing on just getting the ball into the back of the net. Simple controls, no instructions needed, just get the ball where it belongs, and then keep doing it! Launching worldwide in 9 languages, Football Forever is a brilliantly unique game that will help get you in the mood for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Football Forever Features:

* World Cup Leaderboard

* Unlimited Football Goals

* Collect coins for free lifelines

* Over a dozen Game Challenge Variations

The gameplay may be simplistic, but there is so much substance behind it, with lots of challenging goals to score and defenders to avoid. The game is amazingly addictive. It’s one of those games that will get you pressing the retry button time and time again even when you’ve achieved what you wanted to!

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 26.2 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Football Forever (1.0) is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. For more information, please contact Jay Esa.

Football Forever

Download from iTunes

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

Screenshot 4

At Play Logik, we pride ourselves on building high quality Mobile Games &amp;amp; Apps for the whole world to enjoy. We understand not everyone speaks the same language, except when it comes to great gaming experiences. We love to push the boundaries of game design to squeeze every last drop of enjoyment from a gaming session. We believe innovation and taking risks are necessary in order to introduce new and more engaging gaming for an ever expanding wide ranging global audience. Our goal is our players entertainment, whoever and wherever they may be! All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Play Logik. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



