Visual Thinkers Can Create Modern, GDPR-Compliant Websites Using Sparkle

Florence, Italy – Independent development team, River SRL today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Sparkle 2.6.1, an important update to their visual web designer for macOS systems. Sparkle allows anyone to easily build beautiful, GDPR-complaint websites with no knowledge of HTML or CSS, and no need to be restrained by canned templates or pre-built layouts.

Sparkle is an easy-to-use site builder that provides an intuitive interface. The app is perfect for creating every type of website, ranging from personal, to fan sites to business and client websites. The app allows users to create pages quickly, providing and excellent way to test design ideas in a fast and efficient way.

“Designing a responsive, attractive GDPR-complaint site can be so complex that many users simply give up on the idea. Or, they opt for a cookie cutter design provided by a WordPress template used by thousands of other websites”, says River SRL co-founder Duncan Wilcox. “We designed Sparkle to be used by the visual thinker that wants to publish a GDPR-complaint website without thinking about the technical details.”

Features Include:

* A fully freeform canvas that makes the app the perfect choice for visual thinkers

* Drag-and-drop to add images, videos, MP3 music, downloadable files, and more

* Easy access to hundreds of web fonts

* Simple, yet powerful visual contact form creator

* Built-in Google Maps generator

* Design responsive websites for desktop, tablet, and smartphone screens

* Live preview the site on any computer or mobile device

* Ecommerce tools integrate with Shopify, PayPal, and many other payment solutions

* Advanced SEO tools, analytics and tag manager

* Twitter and Facebook sharing capabilities

* Built-in site verification, robots.txt, and sitemap.xml

* Produces fully-optimized code

* Built-in incremental FTP capabilities

* Native macOS interface

* Closely integrated with other Mac apps

* Supports English, German, French, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese

* Much more

Sparkle’s freeform canvas interface is designed to be like a graphic design app instead of a code-based website development app. Sparkle’s design makes it easy for users to focus on content and layout, quickly adding galleries, video, audio, maps, social buttons, and downloadable files.

Sparkle 2.6.1 also offers the best in class in privacy compliance, extending the integrated privacy/cookie banner with these features:

* Fonts are now stored only on the local site, not referenced from Google fonts

* ï»¿All third-party content is blocked until cookies are consented to

* Embedded code is subject to activation after cookie consent by default

* By default, the page address is not leaked when loading third-party content

The new version of Sparkle also provides a significant performance boost over previous versions. Sparkle sites now generally rate a 100/100 score on Google’s PageSpeed Insights.

What’s new in Sparkle 2.6.1:

* A new publishing engine is faster and offers better compatibility with web hosts

* A new publishing cache, to limit image re-generation

* Per-page language designation, and language variant (hreflang) support, which is picked up by search engines

* Text style for checkboxes and radio buttons

* Option to hide sidebar thumbnails

* New in-app text search window

* New option to make radio buttons required

* 90 new web fonts built-in

* An improved custom font installer

* Deferred loading of resources that can delay page rendering

* Inlining of critical CSS

* Fonts now encoded in the more compact woff and woff2 file formats

* Images are always compressed with a higher compression algorithm.

Users love Sparkle:

“Sparkle has been awesome. A real godsend. Truly fantastic.” – Sebastiaan de With, Graphic Designer

“When I discovered Sparkle it just blew my mind and I felt like dancing!” – Peter Bladskog, Photographer

“Sparkle is very much what I was looking for the last 10 years” – Daniel Schoeneck, Design Teacher, Bern University of the Arts

Sparkle Free is a full-featured totally free app, allowing users to publish a single site, with a total of 3 pages. A “Made with Sparkle” banner will be present on the pages in the free version. Sparkle One is available as a one-time $44.99 USD purchase, and allows publishing of a single site, with no page limit or Sparkle branding. Sparkle Pro is available as a one-time $89.99 USD purchase, and allows publishing unlimited sites, and the ability to export sites to disk with no page limit and no branding. Multi-User licenses are also available.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.9 Mavericks or later

* Optimized for macOS 10.13 High ï»¿Sierra

* 35.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Sparkle 2.6.1 is free and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Graphics and Design category. The app is also available from the Sparkle website. Expanded capabilities are available as one-time purchases. Redeem codes are available to journalists upon request. Contact Duncan Wilcox for more information.

