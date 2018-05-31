Intergalactic shooter Space Pioneer out now on iOS

Bydgoszcz, Poland – Launching today on iOS, Space Pioneer has been developed by the award-winning game publisher and developer Vivid Games, creator of the Real Boxing series. The game prides itself on its infinite galaxies of gorgeous yet hostile worlds to explore, populated by swarms of ferocious aliens and complimented by a pulsating sci-fi electro-pop soundtrack.

Budding bounty hunters who choose to take up arms in the pursuit of fame, riches and the satisfaction of an extermination job will get to choose from a deadly arsenal of shotguns, flamethrowers, laser blasters and grenade launchers and more – each with their own upgrade path for enhanced killing power. Players can also select different support load-outs, including portable gun turrets and an Orbital Strike for when the brown stuff hits the fan. Players overwhelmed by the alien onslaught can rely on their trusty robot sidekick to provide additional cover fire as well as the familiar witty quote or two. As players progress through different worlds, they’ll be able to unlock skills to boost their offensive and defensive capabilities including increased firepower and shield enhancements.

From dense jungle planets to dry, canyon-filled landscapes, wannabe alien hunters will get up close and personal with a menagerie of overgrown bugs, flesh-eating plants and giant robots – all with a juicy price on their heads/thoraxes/tentacles. With each planet seemingly conquered, players will come face-to-face with the game’s main antagonist Xeldar, a multi-legged behemoth who grows stronger with each encounter.

Space Pioneer also features a vast variety of mission types and objectives from item-recovery to ship repairs. Gamers can also form their own space base to build and upgrade different building types, including the armoury for high-grade armour and the workshop for companion upgrades. Upgrades also provide striking visual changes to characters.

Players annihilating enemies at a rapid pace can further their war efforts by taking part in Horde Mode, a sophisticated wave-based mode in which gamers must do all that they can to survive against a barrage of different enemies to reign supreme.

Vivid Games will be publishing a number of additional titles in 2018 including platform fighter Mayhem Combat(TM) featuring an array of characters, elemental powers and multiplayer modes launching June 2018 and 3D racer Gravity Rider(TM), challenging players to speed through tracks featuring realistic physics-based obstacles coming August 2018.

Supported Languages:

Space Pioneer supports English, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Thai and Traditional Chinese languages.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 252.2 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Space Pioneer 1.0.1 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category.

Vivid Games

Space Pioneer 1.0.1

Download from iTunes

Media Assets

Vivid Games with its global reach is one of the leading Polish mobile game developers. For over a decade, the studio has been working on some amazing products including Real Boxing, the world’s most successful mobile boxing franchise. Vivid Games has been recognized for its achievements as the “Best Indie Developer”, “Best Polish Game of the Year”, and with Apple’s prestigious “Editors’ Choice.” The company’s world-class titles Real Boxing(TM) and Godfire(TM): Rise of Prometheus have been downloaded over 50M times across a variety of platforms to date. Vivid Games S.A. is also a public company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland, having offices in Bydgoszcz and Warsaw. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Vivid Games S.A. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



