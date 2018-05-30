The Easiest ChronoSync Express Yet

Casselberry, Florida – Econ Technologies, Inc. releases a new generation of ChronoSync Express offering a much simpler user-interface, simpler scheduling, and numerous other tweaks and enhancements. Get up and running faster using the vastly simplified ChronoSync Express Setup Assistants. Assistants guide you through the process of configuring a Synchronizer Task to achieve a specific goal such as “Home Folder Backup.” Use the step-by-step guided assistant to complete common tasks quickly without being exposed to the optional, advanced settings that power users adore.

Schedule entry and editing is completely new! This new Scheduling interface makes running tasks when needed easier and faster since the simplified screens offer easy-to-understand options that make scheduling tasks a breeze! Under the hood, ChronoSync Express has received numerous changes and tweaks to improve reliability and efficiency.

ChronoSync Express is the entry level version of ChronoSync, the complete synchronization and backup utility for macOS. It is the perfect tool for users who want to synchronize files and folders between two computers. It can also perform local backups to external hard drives, NAS devices and file servers. For high performance file sharing, it is fully compatible with ChronoAgent. It can even exchange files with iOS devices running InterConneX and send completion notifications to your iPhone via ChronoMonitor. Check out the ChronoSync Express page to see all the differences between ChronoSync and ChronoSync Express.

Pricing and Availability:

ChronoSync Express v1.2.0 is available for $24.99 (USD) from the Mac App Store. It is also available as part of the Setapp subscription service. Owners can update for free immediately.

Econ has produced software that runs on Apple products for over 20 years. Econ Technologies, Inc. was established in Central Florida in 1991. It is named after the Econlockhatchee River, which flows past the site of our original office where all of this began. On October 31, 2001 we introduced our first app, Portraits &amp; Prints, that was developed specifically for macOS. We followed that up with ChronoSync which was first released February 15, 2002. Since that time ChronoSync has gone through numerous updates and we have never charged for a single update. On July 29, 2013 we launched InterConneX for the iPad followed by InterConneX for the iPhone in September. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Econ Technologies. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

