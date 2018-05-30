Say Hello to Retrobatch, a Powerful Node-Based Batch Image Processor

Mukilteo, Washington – Flying Meat Inc. today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Retrobatch 1.0. the company’s new batch image processor for macOS. Retrobatch is dramatically different than any batch image processor ever seen. Each operation in Retrobatch has a node, and nodes are linked together on a canvas to create a workflow.

But why node based? “Every batch image processor I’ve come across is linear.” says Gus Mueller, founder of Flying Meat Inc. “You put images in one end, and out they come on the other side. But that’s so limiting! With Retrobatch it’s possible to take a folder of images and then operate on them multiple times within the same workflow. You can reference separate folders to combine images into a single output. Using nodes opens up unlimited possibilities.”

In addition to including the great standard features of any batch processor such as changing file type, cropping, and watermarking, Retrobatch raises the bar by offering machine learning and classification models. Use rules to remove or sort images in a workflow based on attributes such as color profile, file format, size, and orientation. Which images in a workflow contain a hotdog? Or not? Retrobatch also includes the ability to install new domain specific models for precise image classifications. With these features, Retrobatch gives users a powerful means of sorting images for further processing.

Feature Highlights:

* Delete all metadata, or just remove GPS

* Set the image DPI, title, author, description, and copyright

* Edit specific metadata such as IPTC, EXIF, PNG, TIFF, and CIFF

* Scriptable: run AppleScript, and shell scripts

* Transform: crop, flip, rotate, scale to resize, trim edges to remove transparency

* Add text or image watermarks with over 20 different blending modes available.

* Use metadata tokens to quickly add metadata values as a watermark or as part of the file name

* Use preloaded templates or create and save customized templates

* Split multilayer and multipage images into individual images

* Combine images to create multipage PDF or multilayer PSD

* PNG compression and optimization

* Change or remove color profiles including RGB, CMYK, grayscale, DP3, and many more

* Color adjustments: saturation, brightness, contrast, exposure, gamma, vibrance, blurs, noise reduction

* Color effects: add a border, drop shadow, matte, sharpening, and over 10 photo filter effects

* Multiscale for web optimization and icon design

* Generate screenshots

* Open RAW file types and any image file supported by macOS

* Read images from the clipboard, Photos library, folders, and subfolders

* Write images to the clipboard, folders, or open in other apps

With its unique and user-friendly interface, Retrobatch easily handles both simple and complex image processing needs. Examples of time saving operations in Retrobatch include:

* Photographers can edit and add metadata to their image files, then apply the metadata as a watermark

* Users can remove GPS and other privacy sensitive and identifying information from images before uploading to social sites

* Web developers can optimize images for retina display by creating one workflow branch to resize images to 50%, and another branch to write out PNG files with the @2x suffix added to the file name

There are two versions of Retrobatch- Regular and Pro. Pro has all the available nodes, including advanced features such as machine learning, changing bit depths and color profiles, processing with AppleScript and shell scripts, rules, and advanced metadata entry. The Regular version features the basics including cropping, resizing, watermarks, and changing image file formats. “Customers appreciate having a choice” says Mueller. “And with a free trial, they can decide which version best meets their needs with the option to upgrade in the future.”

Language Support

* English

System Requirements:

* MacOS 10.12 Sierra or later

* Machine Learning and Classification Node requires MacOS 10.13 High Sierra or later

Pricing and Availability:

Retrobatch Pro 1.0 is only $49.99 (USD), and Retrobatch with slimmed down features is available for $29.99. Both are available to be directly purchased online from the Flying Meat Inc website. A free 14 day trial with all features included is available for download.

Flying Meat Inc. is a mom and pop software company just north of Seattle, Washington. The company was founded in 2003 by Gus Mueller with a single idea- to make a better Mac application. That idea was first realized with the award winning desktop wiki named VoodooPad, and later on with FlySketch and FlyGesture. In 2007 Flying Meat released Acorn – the Image Editor for Humans. Flying Meat continues to make innovative and unique software with its 2018 release of Retrobatch, a node-based batch image processor. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Flying Meat Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

