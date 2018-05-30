Rain Design launches new mBar series for laptops

Berkeley, California – With 15 years of experience in creating innovative Apple accessories, Rain Design launches a new assortment of laptop stands – the mBar, mBar pro and mBar pro . mBar is a lightweight, minimalist aluminum stand for elevating laptops. mBar pro and mBar pro have the added feature of foldability and thus portability, with different elevation heights of 3 inches and 5.5 inches, respectively.

mBar:

See better. Touch better. mBar raises and tilts your Macbook, makes viewing, typing and swiping on the Touch Bar easier. mBar’s minimal design with clean lines and subtle curves complements your Macbook and enhances your workspace.

Features:

* Elevates laptop by 3 inches

* Lightweight: 0.22 pound

* Macbook matching anodized aluminum

* Increases airflow around laptop for better cooling

* Fits most laptops

mBar pro:

Take it easy. Designed to let you work comfortably, on the go. mBar pro raises and tilts your Macbook, makes viewing, typing and swiping on the Touch Bar easier. mBar pro’s minimal design complements your Macbook. It’s so portable, lightweight and easy to use that you will be happy to bring it with you anywhere.

Features:

* Portable folding stand

* Lightweight and slim: 0.3 pound and 0.5 inch when folded

* Precision aluminum unibody, anodized to match Macbooks

* Elevates laptop by 3 inches

* Includes svelte carrying sleeve

* Increases airflow around laptop for better cooling

* Fits most laptops

mBar pro+:

Take it easy. Designed to let you work comfortably, on the go. mBar pro+ raises and tilts your Macbook, makes viewing, typing and swiping on the Touch Bar easier. mBar pro+’s minimal design complements your Macbook. It’s so portable, lightweight and easy to use that you will be happy to bring it with you anywhere.

Features

* Portable folding stand

* Lightweight and slim: 0.45 pound and 0.5 inch when folded

* Precision aluminum unibody, anodized to match Macbooks

* Elevates laptop by 5.5 inches

* Includes svelte carrying sleeve

* Increases airflow around laptop for better cooling

* Fits most laptops

The mBar series are available in both silver and space gray. Shipping now. Patents pending.

Rain Design

mBar

mBar pro

mBar pro+

Purchase mBar

Purchase mBar pro

Rain Design was founded in San Francisco by friends from different backgrounds with the same vision of creating cool, original and user-friendly products. Since 2003, Rain Design has been creating patented, award-winning accessories, designed for Apple iMac/Macbook/iPad/iPhone and compatible with all devices. Rain Design ergonomic stands are No.1 Best Seller worldwide. Rain Design sells through global distribution channels and have office/fulfillment centers in California (USA), Netherlands (Europe) and Singapore (Asia). All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2003-2016 Rain Design Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, OS X, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macbook are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



