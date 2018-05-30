AppSalesTrends Helps macOS & iOS Developers Analyze App Store Sales

Espoo, Finland – Independent developer, Esa Helttula is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of AppSalesTrends 2.30 the important update to his App Store sales tracking app for macOS. iOS and macOS developers can download and analyze sales information from the App Store. Developers can view daily sales reports, payment calendars, historical sales, and more.

Developers can track an unlimited number of apps and bundles, in both the iOS and Mac App Stores. AppSalesTrends can download the latest reports automatically and can be instructed to download up to 365 latest daily sales reports. Reports over 365 days old can be manually imported. Daily reports can be downloaded without the developer’s Apple ID password, instead using a unique access token that can only be used to download daily reports.

“I originally developed AppSalesTrends for my own use, to analyze my own iOS app sales at my iDevBooks company,” says developer Esa Helttula. “My goal was to make a versatile, fast, and native iOS and Mac App Store sales tracking analyzer for the Mac. As the app has progressed, I’ve added and improved features, creating an excellent app sales tracking tool for iOS and Mac developers.”

AppSalesTrends allows users to analyze their app sales by viewing detailed daily sales reports, moving averages, trendlines, and more. Users can also view an Apple payment calendar with estimated payments with support for dozens of currencies. The app also has the ability to view historical sale with constant currencies to eliminate fluctuations.

Custom graphs can be created by developers, showing exactly the data they select. Information can be displayed for apps, devices, countries, trendlines, and more. Users can select any combination of categories, apps, countries, and devices.

Graphs can include the following:

* Total Downloads – Display the volume of total downloads

* Paid Download – Display the volume of paid downloads

* Gift purchases – Display the volume of gift purchases

* Free Downloads – Display the volume of free downloads

* Promo Codes – Display the volume of promo codes

* Refunds – Display the volume of refunds

Developers love AppSalesTrends:

“AppSalesTrends is the only tool that allows me to analyze each kind of sale and download – paid apps, bundles, edu sales, and IAP’s – precisely.” – Pierre Abel, L’Escapadou

“I use the app every day and for most of my basic check-ins to get a sense of how the day went, it’s been my tool of choice for analyzing numbers.” – Raul Gutierrez, Tinybop, maker of iPad app of the year 2015

What’s New in Version 2.30:

* Apple Fiscal Calendar includes all Apple payment dates through the end of January 2019

* Calendar includes links to monthly sales reports, estimated Apple payment date and amount

Developers can select from 7 main views:

* Launch – Compare launch performance of selected products

* Mix – Product, country, or category mix

* Report – Daily reports and fiscal month reports with estimated Apple payment dates and amounts

* Sales – Bar graphs with colors for each app or category

* Week – Average sales for each weekday

* SMA – Simple moving average

* Compare – Compare compound or moving averages for selected products

AppSalesTrends respects the privacy of their users. No information about app sales is ever shared or transmitted outside of the app. Reports are downloaded directly from Apple. The app includes no ads.

“My app was designed for one reason, to help developers get a handle on what’s happening with sales of their iOS and Mac apps in the App Store,” continues Esa. I know my fellow developers will benefit from the information the app provides.”

Device Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later

* 64-bit processor

* 5.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

AppSalesTrends 2.30 is only $19.95 and is available worldwide exclusively from the AppSalesTrends website. A 30-day free trial is available.

Finnish developer Esa Helttula develops apps for the iOS and macOS platforms. He is the owner of iDevBooks, a published of math apps. Esa received the Annual Finnish Master’s Thesis Award from the Finnish Society of Computer Science for his thesis on algorithm visualization in 1988. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Esa Helttula. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, Mac OS X, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

