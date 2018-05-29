macXvideo Released – A New Way to Process 4K Easier and Faster than Ever

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD Software, a global leader of the multimedia solution, today announced the official release of macXvideo, the first free video processing tool specially designed for 4K and other UHD videos. This program offers a new way to edit, resize, compress and transcode 4K videos with unprecedented simplicity and speed. In just clicks, even the most novice users can process 4K videos like a pro.

When most of the video solution world is still busy transitioning into the 4K era, macXvideo has successfully delivered the peak performance when processing 4K videos. Powered by the unique hardware acceleration, covering major solutions Intel QSV, Nvidia Cuda/Nvenc and AMD, the program is capable of massive 4K and 8K video editing, resizing and transcoding at 5 x faster performances than other leading solutions. The GPU processing also removes the bottlenecks that typical throwaway consumer PCs can hardly deliver the power that sophisticated tools require for Ultra HD videos, solving long-standing problems like computer overheating or freezing.

Moreover, the release of macXvideo ends the situation where most 4K software programs on the market are extremely challenging to learn and too complicated to be fun. Users can get started creating amazing 4K movies in three simple steps.

1. Edit 4K videos in an easier way:

macXvideo contains all the features that turn raw 4K footages into professional movies in clicks. A bunch of video editing options is available to cut, trim, rotate, merge, split videos, add personalized subtitles, adjust playback speed and audio volume etc. Besides that, there are a huge variety of dazzling effects which are normally available in professional editors. It allows full control on the hue, lightness, contrast, gamma, and saturation, and flexibility to apply grayscale, vignette, mirror, noise, negate, mask, mosaic, more effects.

2. Compress 4K videos with the best quality:

The exclusive compression engine is designed with the characters of 4K videos in mind – big size and best quality. Based on that, it provides groundbreaking video quality at the lowest possible bitrates, making macXvideo the only freeware on the market that can offer the best video compression on Mac, up to 90% file size reduction and 98% quality reservation.

3. Prepare 4k videos for any platforms:

With extensive format support, the transcoding engine offers the highest flexibility to convert 4K HEVC, ProRes, XAVC, AVC, HD & SD videos from DSLR, GoPro, camcorders, mobiles, other recording devices or sources into HEVC, H.265, H.264, MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, etc. Optimized profiles are built-in for iPhone, iPad & Android devices. Moreover, numerous codec settings and parameters are available for free adjustment. Within one click, any incompatible videos can be optimized for social media, portable devices, and other platforms.

Pricing and Availability:

macXvideo is 100% free & safe. It works with Mac OS X 10.6 or later. Everybody who wants a simple yet powerful tool that offers unprecedented 4K processing speed, professional-quality performance, and one-click approach, free download macXvideo – the “one-size-fits-all” 4K processing software.

