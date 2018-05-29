ABBYY Business Card Reader for iOS Adds Social Media Search, New Editor

Milpitas, California – ABBYY(R), a global provider of content intelligence solutions and services, today announced the release of Business Card Reader 9.0, the new version of the business card scanner and contact management application for iOS that comes with an intelligent social media integration and a revamped business card editor.

With the new social media search, users will be able to easily find contacts from business cards on LinkedIn and Facebook and connect to continue the conversation. The search algorithm takes into account all the available data, which improves search accuracy and saves time. The most relevant profiles appear higher in the search results. If the contact does not have a photo, it will be added from their Facebook profile automatically.

Business Card Reader also received an improved and intuitive editor, where users can easily review and edit their new contacts. Recognized fields are automatically highlighted on the image of the business card for easy check and verification. Even long text fields are fully displayed.

“With this update, we aim to empower users to make the most of their new contacts, help them to connect and network with ease and efficiency”, comments Bruce Orcutt, Vice-President, Head of Product Marketing at ABBYY.

As always, the app allows users to quickly digitize business cards and use the contact information on them to easily connect and network. Powered by ABBYY optical character recognition (OCR) technology, Business Card Reader scans cards in 25 languages, including multilingual ones. All the data, including name, company, job title, phone number, email, website, and even QR codes, is saved in the app and iPhone Contacts automatically. The app’s own Card Holder offers easy search, sort and group functions, as well as one-click digital card exchange, export to Excel and Salesforce.

Business Card Reader complements ABBYY’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services that automate capture, digitization, and extraction of data. The company’s offering ranges from mobile-based information capture and OCR to enterprise-level automated document processing and data extraction.

Technical requirements:

* Apple iOS 9.0 or above.

Pricing and Availability:

ABBYY Business Card Reader (v9.0.2) is available on the App Store in the Business category. The first 15 business cards are digitized free of charge. For more, users are asked to purchase a premium subscription. ABBYY also offers Business Card Reader apps for Android and Apple Watch as well as Business Card Reader web client.

ABBYY is a global provider of content intelligence solutions and services, leader in intelligent capture driving innovation in the areas of meaningful insights, data, and relationships to improve business outcomes. ABBYY offers a complete range of AI-based technologies and solutions transforming business documents and content into business value. By providing digital transformation solutions to financial services, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries, the company helps organizations achieve the next wave of growth by understanding customers and delivering responsive real-time intelligent systems. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. (C) Copyright 2018 ABBYY Software Ltd.. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

