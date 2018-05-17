PDFpen 10.1 Improves Filling Forms, Link Visibility, AppleScript

San Francisco, California – Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac(R), iPhone(R) and iPad(R), has released PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10.1, an update to its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 10.1 offers an improved form filling experience, better link visibility, and control over image opacity, as well as scripting access to some of the features new to v10.

Version 10.1 remembers Form Field & Link Highlighting settings on a per document basis, providing a more consistent experience across multiple sessions editing a document. Checkboxes are now included in Form Field Highlighting.

Link destinations are visible on hover through descriptive tooltips. Image opacity joins other image editing features such as exposure, cropping, deskew, and more. Open documents automatically reflect the most recent saved version of a file open in multiple apps.

AppleScripters have scripting access to three features new in version 10: batch OCR, headers & footers and page numbering.

“We’re thrilled PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10 were so well received, with their introduction of watermarks and batch OCR,” said Philip Goward, Smile founder. “Now, with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10.1, we’ve made several subtle yet powerful improvements to the form filling experience, the ease of using links, and scripting! Now our AppleScripting fans can customize their batch OCR processes as they’ve been asking for.”

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone version 3, allowing seamless editing across devices when used with Dropbox or iCloud.

PDFpen retails for US $74.95, PDFpenPro for $124.95. Family Pack licenses, which cover up to five computers in one household, are $94.95 for PDFpen and $149.95 for PDFpenPro. Office Pack licenses start at $224.95 for PDFpen (5 users) and $349.95 for PDFpenPro (5 users).

Upgrades from earlier single user versions of either application are US $30, and free to users who purchased on or after January 1, 2018. Upgrades from any previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 10 are $50. Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs is found in our web store.

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10 require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and work great on macOS 10.13 (High Sierra). For macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) and earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions. Demo versions are available. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are also available for purchase on Apple’s Mac App Store.

What’s New in PDFpen 10.1:

* Remembers Form Field & Link Highlighting per document

* Includes checkboxes in Form Field Highlighting

* Displays link destination on hover

* Adds image opacity controls

* Supports AppleScript for: Batch OCR, Headers & Footers and Page numbers

* Updates files based on last save from any app

Features Specific to PDFpenPro:

* Export to Microsoft(R) Excel (.xlsx, .xls), Microsoft(R) PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (requires Internet connection for .pptx and PDF/A, must be a licensed user)

* Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttons

* Create and edit Table of Contents

* Convert websites into PDFs

* OCR multiple documents in batch

* Add and edit document permissions

* Automatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillable

* Gather submitted form data via backend integration

* Add and delete file attachments and annotations

* Create Portfolio documents, combining related files together

* Correct typos in OCR text layer

* OCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & Korean

Features:

* Add text, images and signatures to PDFs

* Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks

* Fill out interactive PDF forms and sign them

* Redact or erase text, including OCR text

* Search and replace, search and redact, and search and highlight text

* Export in Microsoft(R) Word format, TIFF, JPEG, PNG, and flat PDF

* Scan directly from Image Capture or TWAIN scanners

* Perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on scanned documents

* View OCR layer for proofing OCR text from scanned pages, or remove OCR layer

* Edit original images, including adjusting resolution, color depth and contrast, skew, and size of an image or scanned document

* Sign PDF forms via drawing, interactive signature fields, or AATL or self-signed certificates

* Insert and remove pages; re-order pages in a PDF with drag & drop; combine PDFs maintaining Table of Contents entries

* Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF

* Save PDFs directly to Evernote

* Preview and extract file attachments and annotations

* Record and playback audio annotations

* Copy and paste rich text; retain fonts and formatting when copying from PDFs, including columns

* Context-sensitive popup-menus enable quick edits

* Add notes and comments, print annotation summary with or without the original text

* Mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough

* Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects and text in the Library; sync Library items with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone via iCloud

* Add page numbers, bookmarks, headers and footers, line numbers and watermarks

* Apply business-related and Sign Here stamps via the Library

* Password protect a document with up to 256-bit AES encryption

* Automate PDF manipulations with AppleScript and JavaScript Automation

* Available in English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later

PDFpen Pricing:

* US $74.95

* Family Pack: $94.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)

* Office Pack: starts at $224.95 for 5 users

* Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpen: $30

* Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs available.

* (Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2018; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

PDFpenPro Pricing:

* US $124.95

* Family Pack: $149.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)

* Office Pack: starts at $349.95 for 5 users

* Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpenPro: $30

* Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs available.

* (Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2018; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

Single user upgrade from the previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 10: $50 (USD).

Site licenses: PDFpen $1249.95, PDFpenPro $1624.95 (USD). Site license terms: Single contact for support; single physical address or company with fewer than 1,000 employees.

PDFpen 10.1

Download Trial

Purchase

Media Assets

Press Kit (zip)

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; PDFpen for iPad &amp; iPhone, the mobile PDF editor; and PDFpen Scan , which brings the power of scanning and OCR to your iPad and iPhone. Copyright (C) 2018 SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. All Rights Reserved. PDFpen, PDFpenPro, TextExpander, and the Smile logo are registered trademarks of SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



