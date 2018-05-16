WebSonar – Better than FaceBook, no tracking, no ads and privacy

Salmon Arm, British Columbia – NeoNet Corp is proud to announce the release of WebSonar 2.3.2. NeoNet Corp’s WebSonar is a macOS application that provides a search engine with a built in web server. WebSonar dynamically creates a web presence from files stored in indexed, WebSonar Libraries, including image, audio, video and pdf documents. WebSonar searches at the page level and indexes every page in a document. Documents can include many thousands of pages. Every Library can serve thousands of documents.

WebSonar Library Benefits:

Standard web browser client, all existing resources can be added and shared, paperless, no additional infrastructure, no additional support staff, internet connection not required, library users can opt in or out at anytime, every participant manages their own files, source documents are not edited, designed for iPads. Every document page has a searchable linked note that can be used for collaboration.

Think of it as rolling Google, FaceBook, Pinterest, YouTube and the Cloud into one simple application, minus the spam and privacy concerns. WebSonar libraries have the potential to have a very positive impact on the way we use the internet to acquire knowledge; particularly on education. This community distributed approach may be what the originators of the Internet initially envisioned. In the nineteen-eighties, the Internet was a small, decentralized collective of computers.

This is not the same Internet we know today. Today most communication flows through a small set of corporations; and thus, falls under the influence of those companies and institutions. Internet users now regularly submit to terms-of-service agreements that give companies license to share their personal data with other institutions, from advertisers to governments.

Now you can publish your own content, hosted on your own computer, located at home, in a Data Center, School or Co-op without trading your privacy. Every library owner can add content to their library from any web browser. Each library can contain PDF, image, audio, and video content. Library access can be set to private or public.

“If you think the internet is not working in its current incarnation, you can’t change the system through think-pieces and F.C.C. regulations alone. You need new code,” explained Duane Bemister, principal at Salmon Arm-based NeoNet Corp.”

Your content can be searched at the page level or by Title. Each page has a searchable note that can be set to read only or editable. The robot search engines cannot index the content of your libraries. WebSonar is scalable and can be used in a closed private network. Adding new content to your library is simple; just drag any file that you want to include into your library folder and then “Index” with WebSonar. That’s it. Your library is now just a click away in any web browser.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) or later

* 64-bit processor

* 164 MB

School Libraries Network, is a free distributed framework that anyone can use to share education resources right down to the personal library level with WebSonar. WebSonar can be used to dynamically publish library databases, course materials (audio, video, images & PDF), and Apple’s iBooks.

WebSonar Libraries Network

Sample WebSonar Library

Download WebSonar 9

Purchase WebSonar 36

Purchase WebSonar Pro

School Libraries Network

NeoNet Corp was established in Salmon Arm British Columbia in 2017 by Jake Jacobson and Duane Bemister to integrate CREATEit with WebSonar to create an iPad cloud document management platform that is independent, and free from tracking. A safe and practical solution to enable student collaboration and presentation. Copyright (c) 2018 NeoNet Corp. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



