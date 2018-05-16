TunesKit Released Video Cutter to Cut, Edit, Convert Videos Losslessly

Shenzhen, Guangdong – One year later since the release of TunesKit Free Video Cutter, the multimedia software provider today announced the official launch of the pro version of its Video Cutter featured to not only cutting videos/audios without losing any quality, but also merging and converting the sections to popular formats with many additional effects applied.

TunesKit Video Cutter: A Lossless Video Trimmer & Joiner:

As a complete video editing solution, TunesKit Video Cutter serves as both video splitter and video editor that can not only cut and merge any video (or audio) losslessly, but also edit and convert the media cuts to commonly used formats and devices flexibly.

Simple Interface, Precise Trimming:

Like TunesKit’s other products, the TunesKit Video Cutter for Mac was designed with simple-to-use interface that anyone can handle it without any issue. The whole cutting process takes merely 4 steps, including selecting the section to be trimmed, setting output format, enhancing the cuts with more effects, and cutting. Even beginners can deal with it easily without referring to the user guide.

Besides, in order to make the cutting more accurate, it offers two ways for the users to set the sections that they want to cut from the source file. The first one is moving the slider bar and the other is to set the start time and end time manually. No matter which method you choose, you’ll get the most precise cutting down to millisecond.

Built-in Video Editor, Powerful Encoding Mode:

Before cutting, you are allowed to customize the video and audio segments with the built-in video editor of TunesKit Video Cutter. Thanks to that, you can trim the video into smaller fragments, adjust the aspect ratio, brightness, contrast, saturation and hue, personalize the video with special effects and frames, insert both watermarks and subtitles to the video, as well as add audio file and sound effects to the video.

TunesKit Video Cutter offers two modes for you to export the video cuts, including the High-speed Mode and Encoding Mode so that you can choose to save the media files losslessly or convert them to other formats or preset device profiles, such as MP4, AVI, M4V, MPEG, 3GP, MKV, WMV, ASF, H.264, VRO, OGV, PMVB, MP3, M4A, AAC, AC3, OGG, FLAC, WAV, WMA, M4B, M4R, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Xbox 360, Samsung TV, and more.

A Glance at TunesKit Video Cutter Key Features:

* Cut any video/audio file with zero quality loss

* Trim media files precisely down to millisecond

* Merge multiple sections being cut from the same source file

* Export and save the segments to popular formats and devices

* Support editing video clips flexibly

* Work at up to 60X faster speed

Pricing and Availability:

TunesKit Video Cutter is available for both Mac and Windows versions. It’s perfectly compatible with the most up-to-date computer systems including macOS High Sierra and Windows 10. The price of the software is starting at $29.95 (USD) from single user license to unlimited license all with lifetime free software upgrade and tech support.

