Strike: Free Kick Football released for iOS, Android and Facebook

London, Unite Kingdom – Play Logik has just announced Strike: Free Kick Football, their latest mobile game for Android, iOS, and Facebook Instant Games. Strike: Free Kick Football is an elegant football game where the players aim is to score as many free kicks as they can, while avoiding a bunch of crazy defenders. With intuitive gameplay and an increasing level of difficulty, Strike: Free Kick Football is simple to play and frustrating to master. Launching worldwide in 9 languages, it’s the perfect game to celebrate the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The game begins with a basic free kick, with a single defender standing in your way. Slowly and steadily the challenges start to become a little trickier, with more defenders, and stranger defending movements. Before you know it the football pitch is full of player jumping around the place protecting their precious little goal! Don’t worry though, just keep calm, line up your aim, and time your shot to hit the back of that sweet net,

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 25.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Strike: Free Kick Football is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play. For more information, please contact Tariq Ayubi.

