Maze Race Challenge new game for iOS, Android, Windows 10 PC & Xbox

Farmers Branch, Texas – Magnin & Associates today introduces Maze Race Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and Xbox. Maze Race Challenge lets you enjoy the thrill of racing other players through a 3d maze iOS, Android, Windows PC or Xbox.

* Move forward, backward, turn left or right. Find the exit as quickly as possible. Can peek at map up to 5 times to make sure you’re going the right way.

* Instant replay displays a top-down view showing how efficiently you made it through the maze.

* Three difficulty levels to challenge all ages. Mazes are randomly generated, so it’s a different maze each time you play.

* Enjoy by yourself racing AI bots or go head-to-head online against invited opponent(s).

* Game is multiplayer and multi-platform, supporting most popular smartphones, tablets, and computers.

* Optionally shares your accomplishments with Facebook, Twitter, email, or instant messaging.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed and level design by Willie Johnson, Jr. Matt Campana created the music and audio effects. According to Ed Magnin, “We use Unity’s Multiplayer Multi-platform system so our players can invite their friends to join them online across a variety of phone and game platforms.”

Device Requirements (iOS):

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* Universal App – supports iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Apple TV version also available.

* 133.4 MB

* Rated 4+

Pricing and Availability:

Maze Race Challenge 1.0 is $1.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and Amazon AppStore. Windows 10 PC and Xbox versions are available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day – MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 27 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

