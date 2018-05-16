Jumpy Kitten 1.1 – Brand New Kitten Game for iPad and iPhone

Burgas, Bulgaria – Internet Reshenia LLC today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of Jumpy Kitten 1.1, a brand new kitten game for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. In Jumpy Kitten, players must find all the cuties. They live in a beautiful house and have a lovely colours, happy, funny and interesting characters. There are several different levels to challenge the player including Garden, Living Room and Drawing Room. Players take the challenge to cut variety of balls to find every kitten.

Feature Highlights:

* Realistic animations

* Funny cartoons

* Colourful and vivid graphics

* All kittens have real fur

* Game levels are fun to play and challenging to master

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later, and iPod touch or later (Supports iPhone X)

* iPad 5th generation or later (Supports all iPad Pro tablets)

* Requires iOS 11 or later

* 158 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Jumpy Kitten 1.1 is completely free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. For more information, please contact Dobromir Panchev.

Based in Burgas, Bulgaria, Internet Reshenia, LLC, was founded by Dobromir Panchev in 2008. The company provides a wide range of services, including: Java and .NET Desktop and Network Programming, Fine Art and Photography, Web Design, and iOS Game Development. Copyright (C) 2018 Internet Reshenia. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

