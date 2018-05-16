iOS Photography App EXIF Viewer by Fluntro adds BULK Photo EXIF Editing

Thrissur, Kerala, India – Fluntro today releases a highly awaited feature for their EXIF Viewer App, which now supports Bulk editing of Photo EXIF Metadata, Location and Date. Currently in iOS, it is impossible to view Photo EXIF Metadata without using third party Apps. Fluntro developed EXIF Viewer to make this EXIF viewing and editing experience in seamless way for users. EXIF Viewer by Fluntro App is as simple as possible for users to get information of any Photos EXIF Metadata.

It is easier than ever to find whatever EXIF information photographers are looking for. App has been already featured by Apple on US App Store and is loved by many users worldwide. EXIF Viewer is the most rated EXIF based App on iOS App Store:

âVery excellent Exif app !!! Very cool display options, customizable, shows, etc. even the number of shutter release. Delete location or EXIF ââdata or edit EXIF ââdata. For iPhone and iPad, and there is a LiteVersion – exemplary!â reviewed by leppi25

âDoes exif very well. Well written and very handy. Plus updates that don’t break things too. What more can you want?â reviewed by Dave 123456

Experience and view EXIF Details like ISO, Shutter Speed, Aperture, Camera Model, Lens Model, whenever those informations are available in

EXIF tags of images. With new EDIT Feature user can edit values of Date, Location, Caption, Title, Focal Length, Copyright, Artist, Camera Model, Lens Model, Comment, Keywords, IPTC Star rating.

If you are person who care about privacy, before sharing images online, you can also remove EXIF informations or Location from batch of images. When you download EXIF Viewer App, you would be getting app extension, recent photos widget that would be shipped along with App for free. Using app extension, you can view EXIF Informations of images directly from Appleâs photos app or other third party apps.

Whats in version 5.1:

* New feature – BULK Edit EXIF, Edit Location, Shift Dates, Remove EXIF, Delete photo

* Adds support for keywords in EDIT EXIF

* Fixes issue with Photos extension crashing

* Fixes issue with .ARW – Sony RAW File not loading in full screen

Language Support:

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro supports English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, German, Japanese, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, French, Russian languages. Now localised for Malayalam, Hindi, Thai, Korean, Indonesian, Portuguese languages.

Pricing and Availability:

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro Version 5.1 is $2.99 (USD) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo & Video Category.

New features would not be added as In App purchase, so all upcoming updates in app will be Free.

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro 5.1

Purchase and Download (iOS)

YouTube Video (EDIT EXIF)

Media Assets

Located in Thrissur, India, Fluntro creates iOS Apps that our customers love to use. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Fluntro. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

