Merlin Project Pro starts public beta phase now

Melle, Germany – ProjectWizards today is proud to announce the release of Merlin Project Pro, the successor to its professional project management software for macOS. With the Kanban board, Merlin Project Pro fills the gap to agile project management and supports the Kanban in a clever way. This combines the traditional management of large projects with the ease of the agile approach. Merlin Project Pro makes hybrid project management a reality on the Mac.

An overview of the new functions:

* Kanban board

* Resource pool

* Groupings

* New style editor

* Revised user interface

Thanks to the resource pool, you can monitor the utilization of your resources for all projects. Organize the entire team in one or more central resource pools and enter the working hours, holidays, absences and much more. Groupings give users a deep insight into the project structure. Analyze your project: Which processes are the biggest time-consuming? And which of them are on the critical path?

The well-known style editor has been greatly simplified in Merlin Project Pro. In addition, individual formatting of individual processes is now also possible. Of course, the user continues to create rule-based styles. With the new style editor, all this is easier than ever. But not only under the hood was much changed, also the appearance of Merlin Project Pro has been given a facelift. All surfaces shine in a modern, fresh design.

More details on the fifth generation and the free download of the beta version can be found at ProjectWizards online. The software is initially released as a beta version for final testing. As soon as the manufacturer agrees with the quality, the final version follows.

In addition to their extremely successful Mac project management application, Merlin, ProjectWizards also offers professional project management and related services. ProjectWizards was founded in 2001/2002 by Frank Blome, whose professional project management experience spans more than 15 years and companies of all sizes, from small IT shops to worldwide groups such as Bertelsman. The current ProjectWizards team encompasses professional project managers, software experts, Macintosh enthusiasts, trainers and partners in both Europe and North America. ProjectWizards’ global network means that professional and responsive project management solutions can be provided to help any project succeed. Copyright (C) 2018 ProjectWizards GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

