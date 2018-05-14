Inko Whiteboard now Offered through Apple’s Volume Purchase Program

Mons (Wallonia), Belgium – Creaceed introduces Inko – Group Edition, a new variant to their real-time collaborative whiteboard app for iPad, iPhone and Apple TV, that can now be purchased through Apple’s Volume Purchase Program (VPP) by schools and enterprises. Just like its free counterpart, the Group Edition app lets users draw collaboratively in real time on the same canvas, offering network-less connectivity, a remarkable drawing experience, as well as live TV mirroring and interaction. Both app variants are compatible with each other.

Inko’s peer-to-peer connectivity makes infrastructure network or internet access superfluous, offering a one-tap setup process that enables easy deployment in most situations. Inko also offers a beautiful pixel-free visualization with vibrant colors on wide color displays (P3).

Ready for Enterprise and Education:

With its nomadic connectivity, Inko – Group Edition is particularly well suited for schools and businesses. Furthermore, the free Apple TV companion app enables live mirroring of contents on large screens, up to 4K, and also offers innovative interaction with the remote used as a laser pointer. Moreover, the support for standard TV sets makes it an affordable alternative to expensive and less flexible interactive whiteboards.

Inko also offers full compatibility with the new & more affordable 6th-gen iPad, introduced by Apple at their education event in Chicago (March 2018), and a remarkable drawing experience through its extensive support for Apple Pencil as well as the Logitech Crayon. And with the availability of the Group Edition variant through Apple’s VPP Store, Inko is a great match for schools.

“Inko is our fastest growing app so far, nearing 200.000 downloads after just one month. We believe Inko can be an advantageous alternative to dedicated interactive whiteboards, being more affordable, more easily deployed, and running on off-the-shelf devices (iPad, TV sets) that can serve numerous other purposes.” says Raphael Sebbe, Creaceed’s Founder.

Feature Highlights:

* Real-time drawing: highly responsive, “appears-as-it-happens” multi-user drawing with no lag

* Improved palm rejection (version 1.0.2) to avoid leaving marks when resting the palm while drawing with the Apple Pencil

* Dynamic trails: participants’ labels on drawing trails that show who is currently drawing

* Seamless connectivity with up to 12 devices when using a Wi-Fi access point, or 8 devices without Wi-Fi access point

* Extensive Apple Pencil support with angle, pressure, high-speed & predictive sampling

* Reliable syncing and multi-user undo/redo

* Pen tool with two sizes & one calligraphic variant. Eraser tool with two sizes

* Ephemeral highlighter tool. On Apple TV, motion-driven, laser pointer-like control with the remote.

* Optimized for latest iOS: file sharing, Split View Multitasking on iPad, Drag & Drop, Today Widget, Quick Actions, etc.

* Hi-res PDF export for a productive workflow

* iCloud sync for personal drawings

* Free Apple TV companion app

Live Demonstrations at Vivatech in Paris:

The Creaceed team will be giving live demos of Inko at the Viva Technology (Vivatech) event in Paris from May 24th through 26th. Creaceed booth will be located in Vivatech Hall 1, on the Digital Wallonia pavillon (E44). Vivatech takes place at Paris Expo – Porte de Versailles.

Pricing and Availability:

Inko – Group Edition is available immediately both on the App Store ($19.99) worldwide and on Apple’s VPP store ($9.99 for minimum 20 units, see conditions in link below) in 34 countries, and is localized in 12 languages. Inko – Group Edition provides the same features set as Inko with Collaboration Pack. An Apple TV companion app is available as a free download on the App Store, has no limitation, and works with both variants of Inko.

Creaceed is a Belgian company that has been making apps for 10 years, focusing on image processing technologies in the fields of document scanning & vision aid, note taking, photo and video processing. Other apps like Hydra, Carbo, Prizmo and Prizmo Go have been awarded & featured by Apple on multiple occasions. Copyright 2008-2018 Creaceed. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, iOS, macOS, iPhone, iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

