Tesla Explorer released for IOS – Reveal the Internals of a Tesla Car

Essen, Germany – Marcus Roskosch today is proud to announce a new App for Tesla Car owner. A Tesla is a Computer of Wheels. Every Bit and Byte, available from a Tesla Car, can be explored using Tesla Explorer. Tesla Explorer can also record, playback and analyze recorded drives for driving efficiency.

Marcus, well known as creator of a range of highly successful Apps for engineers said, “once I received my new Tesla, I could not wait to explore the programming interface (API) of the Car. A Tesla is basically a Computer on Wheels.” he added.

Tesla Cars provide a lot of information about its exact configuration, current state and driving statistics. It can also be controlled over the air in many ways such as honking the horn or change the temperature of the climate system. Just a fraction of this is possible from Tesla’s own App. It is understandable that Tesla does not offer all features to their customers but “I was quite disappointed by looking at the available third-party Apps on the App Store,” Marcus said. And so he wrote his own App.

Tesla Explorer claims to offer all data available from a Tesla. That’s hard to prove but at least more than any other App on the App Store provides. This data is also garnished with additional, easy to understand background information.

Everything can be exported to Spreadsheet Apps like Numbers or Excel on the same device or to a PC or Mac desktop computer.

The huge amount of information provided by Tesla Explorer is not just interesting for a power user, it can also be useful, for instance when buying a used Tesla, you can double check the features of that car by using my App. “Owners might not even know if a Tesla Car might be eligible for a free ‘P’ upgrade, because Tesla doesn’t tell if not being asked but my App can tell”, Marcus said.

Security of Tesla Explorer was top priority for Marcus. “It was a nightmare to see other Apps storing Tesla credentials inside the App,” he said. “My App uses a high secure token based technique, provided by Tesla which never requires any credentials to be stored somewhere,” Marcus added. While working on that part of his App, he was even in direct contact with Tesla engineers after identifying a minor security glitch in Tesla’s API which has now been fixed.

In addition to plain information, Tesla Explorer can also send Commands to the Car such as honking the horn, opening the Doors or changing the temperature of the Climate system. Finally, Tesla Explorer can even record complete trips which can be re-played and analyzed in various ways for instance for driving efficiency.

Pricing and Availability:

Tesla Explorer is $3.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category. For more information please contact Marcus Roskosch.

