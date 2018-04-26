DRmare Officially Released Spotify Converter to Download Song as MP3

Shenzhen, Guangdong – Being focused on development of DRM removal tools for many years, DRmare, a top-notch and professional DRM removal software provider, now officially announced the release of DRmare Spotify Music Converter, its new streaming music downloader. DRmare Spotify Music Converter has the ability of downloading all types of Spotify tracks, playlists and albums for offline listening on all popular devices and MP3 players.

With the help of this smart Spotify music downloading tool, any Spotify user, including those using free and premium plans, are able to easily extract any Spotify music track and playlist to common MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, M4A, and M4B with original ID3 tags and quality preserved. That’s to say, even if you haven’t subscribed to Spotify premium account, you can save the ads-free songs offline by using DRmare Spotify Converter. Thanks to this excellent Spotify music converter, you can freely enjoy your favorite Spotify songs on Apple iPod, Zune, Sony Walkman, Samsung, Creatvie Zen, PSP, iRiver, car stereo and more without worrying about the DRM.

“With 70 million paid subscribers, there is no doubt that Spotify is the undisputed king in the field of streaming music service. It’s free for new users to enjoy Spotfy music with Internet connection. But ‘Available Offline’ mode is not available for free Spotify accounts, unless you have updated to a premium subscription. So here, we developed this professional Spotify music convert and downloader for members without subscribing Spotify premium and other paid Spotify users to get Spotify premium for free forever,” said Dave, the product manager of Spotify Music Converter.

Main Features and Benefits of DRmare Music Converter for Spotify:

* Support downloading all types of Spotify tracks, like songs, playlists, albums, etc.

* Bypass DRM protection and Play Spotify music on any popular device offline

* Download and convert Spotify DRM songs to plain MP3, FLAC, AAC, and other formats

* Work at up to 5X faster speed while 100% original quality preserved

* Save downloaded Spotify tracks by artist or album automatically

* Customize ID3 tags and other output parameters and manger music library with ease

* Lifetime free update and 60 days refund guaranteed

System Requirements and Price:

DRmare Music Converter for Spotify is available for macOS operating system as well as Windows. On Mac, it’s compatible with Mac OS X 10.8 to the latest High Sierra. It also offers the free trial version for customers to test its performance and all features before buying. No matter you are a regular or new customer, you can enter into DRmare official website and buy DRmare Spotify Music Converter for Mac/Windows at $19.95 USD (original total $49.95) with the lifetime upgrade service.

DRmare is a creative technology company with couples of talented engineers. They focus on DRM breaking technology and are committed to developed wonderful DRM removal utilities to improve the experience of enjoying digital media files such as iTunes movies, TV shows, Apple Music, Audible audiobooks and more, all have attracted a large amount of satisfied customers all over the world with continuous rapid growth.

