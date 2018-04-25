MacBook Pro Guide – eBook & Paperback for MacBook & High Sierra released

Poole, United Kingdom – Tap Guides is today delighted to announce its latest book: MacBook Pro Guide. Brought to you by the expert team at Tap Guides, and written by best-selling technology author Tom Rudderham, MacBook Pro Guide is packed with top tips and in-depth tutorials. You’ll learn about exclusive MacBook Pro features such as the Touch Bar, discover how to use macOS High Sierra and its built-in apps, plus much more. The book is available in both eBook and Paperback formats, exclusively through the Amazon Store.

In many ways, the MacBook Pro is the ultimate Mac. It’s powerful, yet small enough to carry comfortably with one hand. It features a Retina display which makes images, video, and the web look pin-sharp. It can be plugged into a 5K monitor and used as a desktop computer. It’s also a beautiful device to behold. MacBook Pro Guide is the perfect companion for your new Mac. By the time you’ve finished reading, you’ll be an expert in nearly everything MacBook and macOS related.

Inside you’ll discover:

* Everything you need to know about MacBook Pro & High Sierra

* How to set up your Mac

* How to use the Touch Bar and TrackPad

* Detailed app tutorials

* How to edit photos

* Essential settings and configurations

* Troubleshooting tips

Device Requirements:

* Available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Windows, & Kindle Devices

* eBook Pages: 218 Pages

* Paperback Pages: 184 Pages

Pricing and Availability:

MacBook Pro Guide is $5.99 USD in eBook format, and $11.99 in Paperback (or equivalent amount in other currencies), and available worldwide exclusively through the Amazon Store in the Computers category.

