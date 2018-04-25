HiFutureSelf – Send Me A Reminder When I Get There

San Francisco, California – dBelement, LLC is pleased to announce HiFutureSelf 1.8.9, a major upgrade to their popular productivity app developed for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. You can now send messages and reminders based on your location. Send motivating messages when you get to work, send a shopping list for the next time you’re in a store, or a reminder when you leave a class.

Hailed as “The must-have app,” HiFutureSelf helps users declutter their lives. With the app, users are able to schedule reminders, notes, and affirmations, by sending messages to a future time or place. The app is fun and playful by design and developed to be extremely efficient. HiFutureSelf launches instantly, and with one tap can send messages and reminders for a future time or location.

This “Top 10 Productivity” app, brings a new way to create and manage reminders. HiFutureSelf is now available for iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad devices running iOS11 for FREE.

Your Favorite App:

HiFutureSelf will be your most used app. Use it for getting to class on time, calling that cute girl, doing your laundry, sending a grocery list to appear once you arrive at the store and so much more.

“HiFutureSelf brings the ease of text messaging to setting up alerts.” – TheNextWeb

“You need to download [HiFutureSelf] now.” – 148apps

“5/5” – TheNextWeb

“Grab it!” – TochMyApps

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch

* iPad 5th generation or later

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 6.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

HiFutureSelf 1.8.9 is Free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. For more information, please contact David Becker.

HiFutureSelf 1.8.9

