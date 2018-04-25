Harry and Larry Challenges Gamers As It Leaves Them Laughing

Dearborn, Michigan – Independent development team, Rasterzone Entertainment is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Harry and Larry 1.05, their new cartoon action game for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. Players will guide twin brothers Harry and Larry through an animated story line and 24 obstacle-filled aisles, dodging obstacles along the way while collecting tasty treats.

Players will guide the game’s characters through each level, dodging obstacles such as fish crates, snowballs, tires, and many other hazards along the way. Each of the game’s 24 challenging levels features a different kind of tasty treat to collect. Treats include pineapples, strawberries, candy canes, cupcakes, and so much more.

“Harry and Larry is the type of game that you can play no matter where you’re at! You can play a level or two while you’re in line at the bank, riding the subway, or anywhere else you want to avoid boredom,” shares Rasterzone Entertainment founder Alan Scarantino. “No matter where you’re at, you can play the game. No internet connection is needed, as all levels are stored on your device!”

Harry and Larry automatically move forward through the store aisles while the player controls their shopping cart with a simple up or down swipe of their finger. Left-handed and right-handed players will both find it equally easy to control the action.

Features Include:

* Fast cartoon-based action

* Animated storyline entertains players between levels

* Guide brothers Harry and Larry through an obstacle-filled grocery store

* One-finger control method is easy for left-handed or right-handed players

* Dodge obstacles strewn through the aisles

* Score points by collecting delicious treats

* Get a perfect record by collecting all the treats on each level

* Gain temporary abilities that help clear each level

* Epic melodies play during each level

* Grab all the treats to unlock Retro Mode

* No ads

* No in-app purchases

Each of the game’s 24 entertaining levels are set in one of four sections of the grocery store: boxed goods, the dairy section, the home and garden department, and even the seldom seen “Employees Only” back area of the store. Grab all of the treats in all 24 levels and unlock the special retro mode, featuring entertaining retro music and graphics.

Although the challenge increases with the completion of every level, players will find helpful objects along the way that unlock special abilities that will help them complete each level. Abilities include a one-use shield to protect against hazards, temporary invincibility, bounce bumpers that help grab extra treats, and speed-up and slow-down chambers that change the pace of the action.

“We had almost as much fun creating this game as players will have playing it,” exclaims Alan. “Plus, players won’t be subjected to any ads or in-app purchases required to play the game. Everything they require comes as part of the initial purchase and download in the App Store!”

Players are encouraged to take a cart for a spin, and Harry and Larry will come along for the ride. Grab some tasty treats for the trip but look out for those crates.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* Universal Application

* 249.2 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Harry and Larry 1.05 is only $3.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. Redeem codes are available to members of the press upon request.

Rasterzone Entertainment, LLC is an independent game company based in Dearborn, Michigan, USA. Founded in 2015 by Alan Scarantino, Rasterzone focuses on fun and accessible mobile games for players of all skill levels. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Rasterzone Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

