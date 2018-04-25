ChronoAgent 1.8.1 Now Available

Casselberry, Florida – ChronoAgent 1.8.1, the indispensable companion app to ChronoSync, is now available for download. This ChronoAgent maintenance release focuses on reliability and improved messaging and logging. Coming on the heels of the recent ChronoSync-Backblaze integration, ChronoAgent has improved the error and crash detection, more accurate reporting of connections and various tweaks and bug fixes.

Owners of ChronoAgent can start using version 1.8.1 today with a simple download and update! If you don’t already own ChronoAgent, download today and start the 15-day free trial on your Mac to accept secure, reliable and higher performance connections from ChronoSync Macs than using standard file sharing.The ChronoSync/ChronoAgent combination allows you to synchronize files between two Macs, back up Macs to a Mac server, or even maintain a bootable backup over a network. ChronoAgent 1.8.1 works on macOS 10.8 or newer and is available for $14.99.

ChronoSync, the multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clone, and folder synchronizing, is designed to work on macOS version 10.10 and newer. Full working trial licenses are available, or purchase ChronoSync for $49.99 (USD). ChronoAgent allows any Mac to accept direct, secure connections from any ChronoSync Mac or any InterConneX iOS device so you can access or transfer your data! Full working trial licenses are available, or purchase ChronoAgent for $14.99. ChronoMonitor is an iPhone app that monitors Macs running ChronoSync or ChronoAgent. ChronoMonitor is available in the Apple App Store for $3.99.

Econ has produced software that runs on Apple products for over 20 years. Econ Technologies, Inc. was established in Central Florida in 1991. It is named after the Econlockhatchee River, which flows past the site of our original office where all of this began. On October 31, 2001 we introduced our first app, Portraits & Prints, that was developed specifically for macOS. We followed that up with ChronoSync which was first released February 15, 2002. Since that time ChronoSync has gone through numerous updates and we have never charged for a single update. On July 29, 2013 we launched InterConneX for the iPad followed by InterConneX for the iPhone in September. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2017 Econ Technologies. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

