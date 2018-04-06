DEVONsphere Express 1.9.1 with performance and search enhancements

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies updates its desktop search assistant DEVONsphere Express with performance-related enhancements and AFPS support. It also works better with ePub books and searches PDF annotations and forms. The update to version 1.9.1 is free and recommended for all users.

DEVONsphere Express is DEVONtechnologies’ desktop search assistant. It runs as a menulet and indexes documents and other data in the background with the same AI-based technology used in DEVONthink and DEVONagent. Unlike traditional search utilities DEVONsphere Express is highly context-aware. It focuses automatically on what the user is working on and finds related documents, email messages, web pages, and more.

* Find other items related to what you’re working on

* Search like with Spotlight on steroids

* Context-aware, always focuses on what you do

* Runs as a menu extra, always available

What’s new in DEVONsphere Express 1.9.1: The update to version 1.9.1 brings many performance-related improvements, especially when indexing large numbers of documents. DEVONsphere Express also works better with the AFPS filesystem which Apple started using in macOS High Sierra. On the search side DEVONsphere Express 1.9.1 searches text in PDF annotations and forms, handles ePub books better, and improves finding related websites. Connections to Google and Bing are encrypted with SSL now. Finally, auto-completing search terms makes typing queries more comfortable. The update also enhances the overall reliability and uses less resources when building the index in the background.

“We’re all drowning in the information flood. DEVONsphere Express is one of our answers to the question how to tame it. Like Spotlight it searches your computer but it does more: it adds relations between documents, email messages, even websites. And being context-aware it doesn’t wait for you to enter a well-formulated query but proactively shows data that could be interesting” comments Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann, President of DEVONtechnologies.

Device requirements:

* macOS Yosemite or later

Pricing and Availability:

DEVONsphere Express 1.9.1 is available world-wide for $9.95 (USD) from DEVONtechnologie’s online shop or $9.99 (USD) in the Mac App Store. It can also be purchased bundled with DEVONthink Personal and DEVONagent Pro. Customers find more information about our apps on the DEVONtechnologies website. Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann also posts news, opinions, previews, and public betas in his blog Devonian Times.

DEVONsphere Express 1.9.1

Download DEVONsphere Express

Purchase and Download (MAS)

DEVONtechnologies Online Shop

Screenshot

Company Blog

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA.

