Sparkle Invites Visual Thinkers and Print Designers to the Web

Florence, Italy – Independent development team, River SRL today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Sparkle 2.5.3, an important update to their visual web designer for macOS systems. Sparkle allows anyone to easily build beautiful, custom websites, without being constrained by canned templates or web-based website interfaces.

Sparkle offers users a fully freeform canvas, making it easy for visual thinkers to design their customer websites without the need to be versed in HTML, CSS, or browser compatibility and web performance details. The app produces fully optimized code, including responsive images, CSS shapes, and other cutting-edge features.

“The complexity of building a responsive website today is so high that many people simply give up and resort to using a customized WordPress theme, or a cookie-cutter template, resulting in websites all looking the same,” says River SRL co-founder Duncan Wilcox. “We designed Sparkle to be used by visual thinkers who simply don’t have the time or inclination to learn HTML, CSS, and other technologies, simply to build a website.”

Sparkle offers a freeform canvas interface, making it easy to build any website. The interface is designed to be more like a graphic designer app than a webpage layout app. While the app is easy-to-use, it produces fully-optimized code, making use of modern web features and implementing best practices under the hood.

Features Include:

* Fully freeform canvas – Perfect for visual thinkers

* Drop in images, videos, MP3 music, downloadable files, and more

* Access to hundreds of web fonts

* Visual contact form creator

* Built-in Google Maps generator

* Ability to design for desktop, tablet, and smartphone screens

* Live preview of the site on computers and mobile devices

* Integrates with ecommerce tools such as Shopify, PayPal, and many more

* Advanced SEO

* Analytics and Tag Manager

* Twitter and Facebook sharing

* Site verification, robots.txt, and sitemap.xml all built-in

* Produces fully optimized code

* Built-in incremental FTP capabilities

* Native macOS interface

* Close integration with other Mac apps

* Much more

Sparkle allows anyone to create landing pages in just a few minutes. The app is the perfect way to test ideas, focusing fully on content and layout without worrying about arcane HTML and CSS layout code. Sparkle’s freeform layout means anyone can create a website, without being constrained by a template, or worrying about the results looking just like everyone else’s WordPress template-based website.

Users love Sparkle:

“We used to create comps in Photoshop for developers. With Sparkle we have our sites up and running in hours rather than weeks.” – Hossein Farmani, Founder and Curator, The Lucie Awards, IPA – International Photography Awards

“We use Sparkle to create hundreds of quick landing pages to test our marketing strategies, Sparkle has saved us many hours of development time.” – David Tera, Director of Marketing, IDA – Int’l Design Awards.

“I have tried out many different tools to create websites, but none of them can top Sparkle.” – Philip Amour, Product Designer

What’s New in 2.5.3:

* Added text wrapping around images

* Significantly improved text layout precision and accuracy

* Added advanced text settings and text shadows

* Added image color filters

* Added per-image links and labels on image galleries

* Added Google Tag Manager support

* Added local business metadata editor

* Added HTML id customization

* Improved file format to reduce system resource usage

* Improved video player compatibility

* Improved publishing compatibility with many web hosts

“Duncan and I spent years coding websites and writing HTML parsers, and we were growing frustrated with the state of web design tools and their technological complexity,” shares River SRL co-founder Daniele Trambusti. “So, in 2013 we decided to team up and fix the problem for good. Our goal was to make it possible for users to easily develop a custom website without ever being required to see a line of HTML or CSS code. Sparkle is the fruit of our labor.”

Sparkle Free is a full-featured app, and allows users to publish a single site, consisting of 3 pages, with “Made with Sparkle” branding on the pages. Sparkle One allows publishing of a single site with no page limit or branding. Sparkle Pro allows publishing unlimited sites, the ability to export site to disk with no page limit and no branding. Sparkle One is available as a one-time $44.99 USD purchase. Sparkle Pro is available as a one-time $89.99 USD purchase. Multi-User licenses are also available.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.9 Mavericks or later

* Optimized for macOS 10.13 High ï»¿Sierra

* 30.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Sparkle 2.5.3 is free and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Graphics and Design category. The app is also available from the Sparkle website. Expanded capabilities are available as one-time purchases. Redeem codes are available to journalists upon request. Contact Duncan Wilcox for more information.

Based in beautiful Florence, Italy, River SRL is a privately funded company, founded in 2011. With a passion for user interface design and utility, River brings 10 years of Cocoa development experience to the Mac and iOS platforms. Copyright (C) 2018 River SRL. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

