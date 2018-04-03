Success Coach App Empowers You to Focus, Plan & Achieve Your Life Goals

San Francisco, California – Success Wizard, Inc. has released a complete redesign of its comprehensive life coaching system recommended by iPhone and iPad users worldwide. The unique app was designed to help people develop a plan and accomplish their most important goals, track their progress, and make positive life changes.

This latest release adds powerful new features including the ability to share your goals and plans with friends or colleagues. It also includes progress tracking, daily planning tools, personal journal and notepad, integration with Apple and Google Calendars, offline mode, and much more. Success Coach 5.5 is available now as a free download on the iTunes App Store, with an Android version available in a few weeks.

The app is beautifully designed and very effective for anyone working toward personal and professional improvement. What makes Success Wizard so unique and effective is that it is not just a ‘To Do List’ or ‘Habit Tracker’ app, but a holistic and complete program that guides the user from start to finish – from setting their goals, following a purpose-driven plan, to accomplishing the desired results.

“You start by identifying your long-term Goals in each area of your life, then breaking them down into Milestones, and only then creating a detailed Action Plan that includes Activities, Habits, and Routines,” explains Yuval Goren, founder and CEO of Success Wizard. “You come out of this process with a detailed plan that you can start executing daily – no other app can do that for you so quickly, elegantly, and comprehensively.”

Everything in the app has been refined to enable a person to achieve what they most desire. The built-in ‘Morning Routine’ offers focus to make each day most productive, while the ‘Evening Routine’ helps reflect and learn from the day’s experiences and plan for tomorrow. The Personal Habits scheduler helps form new habits and routines that create a positive impact on a person’s life and well-being. There is also a Notepad to jot down ideas, questions and notes throughout the day, as well as a personal Journal to record thoughts and insights. At any time, a user can review progress towards his or her goals and see past performance and stats. And the new Team Collaboration feature lets a person share goals and activities with others.

Together, these features ensure that the user’s focus of time and energy is on the most significant things – the person’s true goals – and not just a random list of tasks. Success Wizard Coach is about Clarity, Focus, and Getting Things Done, while enjoying a happier and fulfilling life.

“The new design and powerful features come directly from the amazing feedback we’ve received from our users, who are utilizing the app to realize all of their dreams and aspirations,” says Goren. “Define your targets, and follow an effective plan to accomplish your most meaningful life goals – that is Success Wizard in a nutshell.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 62.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Success Coach 5.5 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. An Android version is forthcoming.

Success Wizard

Success Coach 5.5

YouTube Video

Screenshot

App Icon

Success Wizard, Inc. develops empowering and effective online programs and mobile applications to help people change, grow, and enrich their personal and professional lives. Founded by Yuval Goren, the innovative platform delivers complete and structured personal development programs, and a set of interactive tools that educate, guide, and support users that are looking for more clarity, meaning and prosperity in life. It also creates apps for personal development gurus, prominent authors, speakers, and seminar leaders, as well as coaching and training organizations. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Success Wizard, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



