MileBug 3.6 adds new MileBug Cloud powered by Google Firebase

American Fork, Utah – Izatt Apps today is pleased to announce the 3.6 release of its flagship app, MileBug – Mileage Log & Expense Tracker, which brings the new MileBug Cloud powered by Google Firebase. The new cloud replaces the old cloud that was decommissioned in October 2017. Users have long awaited this release. The old cloud suffered from data corruption issues such as trip duplication or even data loss. The new MileBug Cloud that comes with 3.6 is powered by Google Firebase for greater stability and reliability.

Those who purchased the old cloud will be able to create a new account in the new MileBug Cloud at no cost and the data on their devices will then sync to the new account. To get the new account for free, users must be logged into the App Store with the same Apple ID they used to purchase the cloud previously. This allows the App Store to simply restore the purchase for free. New users have the opportunity to purchase the new cloud for a one-time fee of $1.99 USD.

At the beginning of each year since 2014, MileBug has reached the #1 spot in the Finance category in the U.S. Apple App Store, repeating that feat in January 2017. MileBug was listed by Smart Hustle Magazine as one of “5 Apps Your Accountant is Begging You to Have in 2015”.

Each year the IRS puts out the new rates for which mileage driven on a personal vehicle for business may be claimed as a tax deduction. These rates have increased for 2018, rising from $.535/mile to the new current rate of $.545/mile. Miles driven for charity remain deductible at a rate of $.14/mile, and Medical/Moving mileage also increased from $.17/mile to $.18/mile. With these higher rates, properly tracking all tax deductible mileage represents the potential for a significant tax deduction come tax time.

MileBug is a beautiful mile tracker app that makes it easy to track your tax-deductible mileage on your iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad devices. MileBug first hit the Apple App Store in August 2008. At the time, MileBug was one of less than 2700 apps in the store. By January 2010 it had risen to be a Top 10 Finance app, where it has regularly appeared since, even reaching the #1 spot several dozen times since January 2014, including January 2017.

MileBug – Mileage Log & Expense Tracker for Tax Deduction 3.6 is $2.99 (USD) and available worldwide through the Apple App Store and Google Play in the Finance category.

Izatt International is a mobile application (iOS, Android) development company in American Fork, UT. Izatt develops applications internally and accepts outside development projects. Copyright 2008-2018 Izatt International. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and iPad Mini are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

