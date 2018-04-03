iMobie PhoneRescue Can Now Recover Forgotten iTunes Backup Passwords

Chengdu, China – iMobie, a leading software developer for iOS and Android, today announces that its cutting-edge data recovery software PhoneRescue 3.7.0 for both Mac and PC, is now able to recover forgotten iTunes backup passwords. For those iPhone users who forgot their iTunes backup passwords, PhoneRescue can easily help them get access to their encrypted backups no matter how complicated the password is, and restore photos, messages, contacts and other essentials from the backups successfully.

“Apple designed iTunes to help every iOS user back up their valuable data. And to protect their personal info and privacy, iTunes makes it possible to encrypt backups, which is terrific,” said Frank Kong, the founder and CEO of iMobie Inc. “However, many users made to encrypt their backups, but failed to remember the passwords. To save them from the trouble of forgetting backup passwords, we bring a new version of PhoneRescue that is able to get back iTunes backup passwords.”

More Key Features of PhoneRescue:

Flexibly Recover Lost Data from iTunes Backups:

More than just recovering iTunes backup passwords, PhoneRescue takes one step further to help users retrieve lost data from iTunes backups. You can preview every single piece of data in your backup, and choose to perform a full restore or retrieve only those items you need, as you prefer.

Also Retrieve Lost Data from iCloud Backups or iOS Devices:

Apart from recovering lost data from iTunes backups, PhoneRescue also enables you to recover data from iCloud backups or from your iOS device itself with no need of a backup. That is to say, PhoneRescue is able to recover your lost data in all situations.

Maximally Cover the Most Data Recovery Types:

Capable of recovering up to 31 types of data & files, PhoneRescue enjoys the world’s widest coverage of files, surpassing all competitors in the market. No matter what important data you lose, from photos, messages, and contacts to any other irreplaceable essentials, PhoneRescue can always rescue you from any iOS data disasters.

Restore Data Directly to iPhone without Overwriting Original Data:

With the commitment to give users a simpler digital life, PhoneRescue comes as the world’s ONLY software that can restore not only personal data, but also media files directly to iPhone, without overwriting any original data. With just a few clicks, you can retrieve your contacts, messages, photos and even app audios & videos to iPhone/iPad for instant use.

Pricing and Availability:

PhoneRescue is available for both Windows and Mac computers with Personal License for $49.99 and Family License for $69.99 (USD). Users can purchase license from iMobie online store.

PhoneRescue 3.7.0

