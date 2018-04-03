Discover Plate Tectonics with new iPad apps from Tasa Graphic Arts, Inc.

Taos, New Mexico – Tasa Graphic Arts, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of three new iPad apps that provide a thorough introduction to the theory of plate tectonics.

First, the Discovering Continental Drift app introduces students to Wegener’s continental drift hypothesis. Students learn about his scientific reasoning and how he developed his hypothesis by studying fossil evidence, rock types, fit of the continents, and climate. The continental drift hypothesis provides the groundwork for learning about Earth’s dynamic surface and the theory of plate tectonics.

Next, the Probing Earth’s Interior app describes the internal structure of Earth and how that structure results in the motion of Earth’s tectonic plates. The physical properties of each of Earth’s layers are described and illustrated with drawings and animations. Students learn how scientific measurements of seismic waves were used to determine the structure of Earth’s layers.

The third app, Discovering Plate Tectonics, illustrates how studies of the ocean floor led to the discovery of seafloor spreading from oceanic ridges that occur in the middle of Earth’s major oceans. The features of the ocean floor including deep-ocean trenches, volcanic islands, and the oceanic ridge system are related to the motion of tectonic plates. Students will also learn the names and positions of Earth’s major plates. Three types of plate boundaries are introduced and illustrated with drawings and animations.

These apps encourage higher-order thinking skills; display data that requires analysis; and discuss and test various theories. “Explore” activities help students reach beyond basic facts to thoroughly understand concepts. Assessment features include thought-provoking “Notebook” questions and multiple-choice quizzes; student’s answers can be shared or printed.

These apps also correlate to these Next Generation Science Standards for Earth Science:

* ESS2.A: Earth Materials and Systems

* ESS2.B: Plate Tectonics and Large-Scale System Interactions

* ESS1.C: The History of Planet Earth

Device Requirements:

* iPad with iOS 10.3 or later

Pricing and Availability:

* Discovering Continental Drift is $2.99 USD

* Probing Earth’s Interior is $1.99 USD

* Discovering Plate Tectonics is $2.99 USD

* Available worldwide exclusively through Apple’s App Store in the Education category

In addition to producing iOS apps and macOS apps, Tasa Graphic Arts, Inc. produces award-winning interactive, educational CD-ROMs covering planetary geology, plate tectonics, topographic maps, rocks and minerals, weather and climate, the processes that shape Earth's surface, and more.

