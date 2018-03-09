PhoneRescue Recovers Lost iPhone/Android Messages Even Without A Backup

Chengdu, China – iMobie Inc., a leading software company, today introduces data recovery software PhoneRescue 3.6.0 to all the iPhone and Android users that are suffering or worrying about data loss. This powerful software, working on both Mac and Windows systems, can retrieve lost messages and many other important data directly to iPhone and Android phone, even without a backup. With the world’s top success rate, PhoneRescue has successfully saved over 5,700,000 iOS and Android users from data disasters. Under its help, the retrieval of lost data is just a piece of cake.

“Messages are precious memories and losing them unexpectedly can be frustrating,” said Frank Kong, the founder and CEO of iMobie Inc. “That is why we developed PhoneRescue and continually optimize its functions. Now, instead of suffering the pain of deleting precious messages, users can retrieve them back with just a few clicks.”

What you are guaranteed with PhoneRescue:

Recover your messages with or without a backup:

We all know that backing up data regularly is important, but some accidents happen too fast before we can save our data. Fortunately, PhoneRescue is able to find the deleted messages and get them back even without a backup. Armed with the best technologies, PhoneRescue enjoys an extremely high success rate. It is like a “regret medicine” that can fix your mistakes.

Preview and select messages to recover:

PhoneRescue allows users to preview the deleted data and select those that really matter to recover. You don’t have to wait a long time to recover all the deleted messages and then re-delete those useless ones after restore. This is not only timesaving, but can also save a lot of phone storage.

Retrieve messages to iPhone and Android phone directly:

Apart from saving the retrieved messages to computer, PhoneRescue also enables you to restore messages to your iPhone or Android phone directly, without overwriting any original data on the phone. In this way, you will be able to view and reuse all the recovered messages instantly.

Retrieve not just messages, but all the important data:

PhoneRescue is able to recover not just messages, but also many other important iOS and Android data, such as contacts, photos, videos, call logs, calendars and so on. After years of development, it can now retrieve up to 31 types of data; a number that surpasses its competitors. Generally speaking, PhoneRescue can recover almost all the data that you cherish.

Pricing and Availability:

PhoneRescue is available for Mac and Windows: Single License $49.99 and Family License $69.99 (USD). Users can purchase license from iMobie online store. For more information, please contact Judy Luo.

PhoneRescue 3.6.0

Download PhoneRescue

PhoneRescue Online Store

iMobie Inc. was established at the end of 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park, one of the biggest software engineering zones in China. The brand name iMobie is from I’M Optimistic, Brave, Independent and Efficient, which represents the main characters of their teammates. On the early stage of iMobie, they focus on developing iPhone, iPod, iPad transfer, manager and maintenance software for making users’ Mobile Digital Life easier. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 iMobie Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

