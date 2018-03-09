myTuner Radio for TVs: Apple TV, Samsung and LG

Porto, Portugal – AppGeneration Software is proud to announce myTuner Radio, an important Apple TV update to their popular live radio app for iOS and Android platforms. We took in consideration the suggestions from our users and updated the Apple TV app. Now you can find your recent stations or podcasts without searching them all over again when you reopen the app! Additionally, we fixed a few bugs regarding the audio in background mode. To install the app just search “myTuner Radio” on the Apple TV Store. If you have enabled automatic downloads on the Apple TV, you can simply install myTuner Radio app for iOS for free and it will automatically appear on your Apple TV.

Apart from the Apple TV, myTuner Radio platform expanded its TV offer to the two major TV set manufacturers: Samsung and LG. If you have a brand new TV set (from 2016 or above) you can have 50,000 worldwide radio stations to choose from and 1 million podcasts from 200 countries and territories. Just go to the Samsung or LG store on your TV set and search our app!

Remember that myTuner Radio is also available for Android TV. So, if you have TV sets, set-top boxes and other devices that run Android TV, you can enjoy our app for free! For instance, you can install myTuner Radio for Sony (Bravia) and Sharp (AQUOS).

It’s time for you to discover myTuner Radio on these TV sets and set-top boxes. We are making an effort to expand myTuner Radio to even more smart TVs… This is only the beginning! Let the fun begin in your living room!

Remember that, above all, myTuner Radio is a multi-platform solution that allows you to listen to 50,000 radio stations and 1 million podcasts from more than 200 countries / territories. The iOS and Android versions of myTuner Radio are available for Free and you can download them at any time.

