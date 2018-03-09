Math Classroom Challenge 1.25 – Winter Dragon Edition

Barcelona, Spain – Titan Deep Space Company today is pleased to inform that Math Classroom Challenge (MCC) has been updated to version 1.20. MCC, the kids version of Math Combat Challenge, is now available for iPhone and iPad, and iPod touch. Developed with Metal API, MCC is an educational and interactive game that generates random math exercises in an safe 3D environment for children.

New features:

This new version adds two little dragons. Specifically:

The two dragons are held at a certain distance from the stage. From time to time they will come down, turn around and then rise again. If watered, the dragon will reduce the number of errors caused by dynamic panels by one. But remember: if you use them too much, they can get angry, and not only won’t make a mistake, they’ll add up to one. In each game the maximum number of times until this happens will be different. Will you risk one less mistake?

* Static panels are not changed. Benny the pet will still mark the right numbers to solve the static panels with his ray.

* Some minor enhancements and tweaks, mainly with the Metal API and adaptations for the iPhone X.

* Remember you can dynamically configure the view movement in the config panel, if it is too slow or fast for you.

* Thank you for your feedback, and have a nice Math Day!

“Math Classroom Challenge is a excellent (iOS) app for learning basic Math skills (i.e. additions, subtraction, etc.)” (http://cyber-kap.blogspot.com.es).

About Math Classroom Challenge:

Achieving an interest in mathematics that reaches all ages is a primary goal for us. To that end, the company has developed a version of Math Combat Challenge specially designed for the little ones: Math Classroom Challenge for kids. This version has no enemies, and no weapons. Instead, the player throws water with a water hose to the numbers, solving the static and dynamic random panels, from sums to equations.

Math for the little ones:

Math Classroom Challenge is designed especially at children aged five to twelve, although the game can of course be configured to be a challenge at any age. We intend to create several modules with different possibilities and mathematical challenges, and this first module is specially inspired by Christmas.

With the help of Benny the puppy, the youngest will be able to learn mathematics, playing with the help of a tutor, or they will learn mathematics by themselves from a certain age. The game allows you to set the type of operations to solve, and the maximum number of errors, or an unlimited number of errors. You can also set the maximum time, up to a maximum of fifteen minutes. The entire environment is designed, both visually and in sound and music, to be accessible for all ages, even the youngest.

Learn the numbers while playing:

The game can also be used for children to learn to recognize the numbers that fly around the stage, without even having to solve the exercises if they don’t want to. The enemies of the original game have been eliminated, and the weapons have been replaced by a water hose, with which the player will throw water at the numbers to solve the static panels, or else to the correct solution in the dynamic panels. But the most important thing is to introduce young people to the world of mathematics in a fun and entertaining way.

“The Math Classroom Challenge is available for iOS (iPhone/iPad), and we are considering publishing it for Windows and Mac if players are interested,” explained Ignacio Campomanes, developer at Titan Deep Space Company. “We started with mobile devices because these kinds of games can then take you everywhere, and enjoy mathematics anywhere. This environment is already included as a free scenario in Math Combat Challenge for Windows and Mac, so if you own that game, you have Math Classroom Challenge for these operating systems. Mathematics for everyone, and also for the little ones.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch (6th generation)

* iPad Pro (2nd generation) or later

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 736 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Math Classroom Challenge 1.25 is only $0.99 USD (with no additional purchases or on-screen advertising) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. For more information, please contact Ignacio Campomanes.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Titan Deep Space Company is a software company developing educational games for Windows/Mac/iOS. We think learning science can be fun and entertaining. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Titan Deep Space Company. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

