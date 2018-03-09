DRmare launches One-Stop Converter for Apple Music, Audible and More

Shenzhen, Guangdong – To help people enjoy streaming music more easily, DRmare Software, the top leader in DRM removal field, officially introduced its all-in-one DRM Audio Converter today with strong ability to strip off DRM from all types of popular online audios, including protected Apple Music songs, iTunes music, audiobooks, Audible files, and many more with a few clicks only on Mac OSX.

As an one-stop DRM audio solution, DRmare Audio Converter works not only with DRM-protected audio files, but also with common audios, such as MP3, WAV, OGG, WMA, AAC, FLAC, etc. While removing DRM from protected Apple Music, iTunes M4P songs, Audible AA, AAX audibooks, it will convert both DRM-ed and non-DRM audio files to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, M4A and M4B with original quality and ID3 tags preserved, including track title, artist, album, year, publisher, etc. In result, you can freely control and play any DRM-locked music on any device or player, including Apple iPod, iPad, Android phones, PSP, Zune, iRiver, and much more.

To make it even more powerful, DRmare Audio Converter was designed with built-in editor that allows you to edit the output audio files as flexible as you want. Specifically speaking, you can customize the audio parameters like codec, bit rate, file size, sample rate, audio channel, etc. to make the converted audios more personalized. You can also edit the ID3 tags if it lacks the info in original files. In addition, thanks to the built-in splitter, you can easily cut large audio, such as audiobooks to small segments by time or chapters.

Another outstanding feature of this advanced DRM audio converter is its capability to keep 100% lossless quality for Audible AA and AAX audio books. In other words, it provides an option for you to convert Audible audiobooks to lossless audio with chapters, author, book cover, etc. all retained as the same as original books.

Like other DRmare software, the newly released DRM Audio Converter comes with clear user interface that anyone can handle it well without hassle. By adopting a top-leading DRM decrypting method, this smart audio tool is able to proceed at up to 30X faster speed.

Pricing and Availability:

DRmare Audio Converter 1.0 is available for latest macOS 10.13 as well as Windows 10 OS. To convert any DRM-ed music from iTunes or Apple Music Store, users are required to install the latest iTunes on computer with authorization. It’s provided with two different license types, including $39.95 for 1 PC and lifetime upgrade and $54.95 (USD) for 5 PCs with lifetime upgrade.

DRmare Studio

DRmare Audio Converter for Mac 1.0

Buy DRmare Audio Converter

Screenshot

DRmare is a creative technology company with couples of talented engineers. They focus on DRM breaking technology and are committed to developed wonderful DRM removal utilities to improve the experience of enjoying digital media files such as iTunes movies, TV shows, Apple Music, Audible audiobooks and more, all have attracted a large amount of satisfied customers all over the world with continuous rapid growth. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 DRmare Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, MacOS, OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



