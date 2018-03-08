XVIDA Debuts Magnetic Wireless Car Charger for iPhone on Indiegogo

Los Angeles, California – XVIDA has just released an entire collection of sophisticated and functional accessories that enable hassle-free and reliable in-car charging. The charging cases and car charging docks feature built-in precision magnets so your phone will stay securely attached and positioned in the optimal charging spot, ensuring maximum charging speed with zero risk of charging being interrupted due to device moving.

Highlights of the new XVIDA Power 2 Car Kits include:

Dual Mode (7.5W/15W) charges up to 40% faster

Magnetic Locking: no risk of accidentally misaligning your phone so it doesnât charge

Advanced Cooling Technology ensures thereâs no overheating

Multiple Mounting Options: windshield, dashboard, car vent, CD-slot

The Car Kits include an ultra-slim, magnetic case, made from durable TPU/ABS, which offers protection against impact and provides a comfortable grip. The case is available for all the latest iPhone lineup as well as for Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+. Those looking for all-round protection will be happy to know, XVIDA offers case-friendly tempered glass screen protectors, which fit perfectly with XVIDA Cases for the latest Apple & Samsung phones.

Price and Availability:

The XVIDA wireless charging car kits are available for pre-order exclusively at Indiegogo (https://igg.me/at/xvidacardock/x/16925667) at a starting price of $59 (45% off the expected retail value). Backers will start receiving the perks as early as by the end of March/beginning of April 2018.

XVIDA is a California- based, award-winning European product development company, composed of young, driven individuals who believe in constant innovation, European design & craftsmanship, high-quality manufacturing and providing a superb customer experience. All Material and Software (C) 2018 XVIDA. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

