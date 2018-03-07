Jumsoft update Toolbox apps with more languages

Vilnius, Lithuania – Jumsoft’s Toolbox applications have been steadily gaining traction in worldwide markets. Toolbox for Pages, Toolbox for Keynote, Toolbox for iWork, and Toolbox for Office have been updated with 5 new languages: Danish, Dutch, Portuguese, Swedish, and Thai. The new additions bring the total number of languages supported in Jumsoft’s Toolbox apps to 14.

“Our Toolbox apps are some of the highest-rated products on the App Store. Users worldwide love them for the quality, variety, and amount of content they offer for productivity. In 2017, we brought more than 12,000 new designs into our Toolbox apps, added new languages, and we are continuing this trend in 2018,” said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “People are discovering our apps all across the world. Some of these markets have genuinely surprised us with user growth rates. We want to make sure that users in these markets can enjoy all the possibilities offered by our Toolbox apps and have them presented in their native languages.”

Jumsoft have added a total of 12,714 new original productivity items and designs across the 4 Toolbox applications in 2017, which translates into an average of 1060 items per month or 35 items a day. This makes Jumsoft’s Toolbox apps by far the largest collections of specialized productivity templates and items for any productivity suite, including Apple’s Pages and Keynote, or Microsoft Office.

Toolbox for Keynote, Toolbox for Pages, Toolbox for iWork, and Toolbox for Office are currently available in 14 languages total: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, and Thai, with more planned in the future.

Jumsoft Toolbox applications provide productivity templates and designs for the specific productivity suites as indicated in their names (e.g. Toolbox for Keynote). They include everything from individual decorative items such as doodles, badges, and clipart, to completely formatted document and presentation themes and layouts. They are popular among home and business users because the designs are highly adaptable, and can be used with other software as well. The latest versions of Toolbox applications are already available on Mac and iOS App Stores.

Jumsoft

Jumsoft apps on the App Store

Press Kit (zip)

Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jumsoft is a privately funded company, founded in 2002. Committed to developing highest-quality applications, Jumsoft consists of a team of macOS and iOS experts and enthusiasts who dedicate their time to develop amazing tools for personal and professional use. Copyright 2002-2018 Jumsoft. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iWork and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



