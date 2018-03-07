HoudahGeo 5.2: Photo geocoding solution adds Lightroom Classic support

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Houdah Software announces HoudahGeo 5.2, a major upgrade to the photo geotagging tool for Mac. HoudahGeo tags photos with GPS coordinates and location names. Geotags allow photo cataloging tools to organize and find photos by location.

Location information adds to the “story” of a photo. A photo pinned to a map has context. A series of tagged photos documents the path taken.

That’s why we took a GPS track logger on our trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. Later on, this allowed us to geotag our photos using HoudahGeo.

Browsing the photos we took during this once-in-a-lifetime vacation, we can retrace our steps through the rainforest, into the heather zone, the mountain desert and finally to the summit. Seeing the photos and track log on a map helps recalling details, understanding the route we took and makes telling our story so much more visual and interactive.

For details on the equipment we used on the Kilimanjaro trek, check out the Houdah Software blog. There you will also find examples of what our photos look like in Google Earth and Google Photos.

HoudahGeo makes it easy to geotag digital photos with GPS location information. It writes future-proof EXIF, XMP, and IPTC tags to JPEG and RAW image files. HoudahGeo also supports XMP sidecar files.

HoudahGeo can load photos from Apple Photos, iPhoto, Aperture, and Adobe Lightroom catalogs. HoudahGeo can then tag original image files and add location information to photos in Apple Photos, iPhoto, and Aperture libraries. This gives the users of Apple’s photo cataloging tools access to the many photo geocoding options HoudahGeo has to offer:

* Automatic geocoding using GPS track logs

* Geocoding using reference photos taken using iPhone, a smartphone, or a GPS-enabled camera

* Geocoding without a GPS. Use the built-in map to double-check, adjust, or assign locations to your photos

How is geotagging different from assigning locations in Apple Photos?

Geotagging writes location information to metadata tags within the original image files. This creates a permanent bond between a photo and the location where it was taken. HoudahGeo writes the same industry-standard EXIF and XMP as used by GPS-enabled cameras. Such geotags can be used by Apple Photos as well as other photo cataloging or publishing tools.

Location information added in Apple Photos exists only within the library database. The original images remain unaltered. Only exported versions of the photo can be set to include geotags.

HoudahGeo feature highlights:

* Supports many methods of geocoding: GPS track logs, built-in maps, Google Earth, etc.

* Writes GPS data, location names, title, description and keywords to EXIF, XMP and IPTC tags

* Works with JPEG as well as a large number of RAW file formats. It also supports XMP sidecar files

* Notifies Apple Photos, iPhoto, and Aperture of changes made to photo location information

* Exports photos and track logs for viewing in Google Earth

New in HoudahGeo 5.2:

* Support for Lightroom Classic CC. Import photos and metadata from Lightroom catalogs

* HoudahGeo now offers autocompletion when editing location, city, province/state, country names

* HoudahGeo now reads and writes the EXIF v2.31 OffsetTimeOriginal tag. This specifies the camera clock time zone

* HoudahGeo now updates the XMP MetadataDate tag when writing EXIF/XMP tags

* Greatly improved performance of bulk changes. E.g. setting the location name on all selected images

Notable additions in previous releases:

* Apple Photos: HoudahGeo can now add locations to photos in the Apple Photos library. Requires Photos 2.0 on macOS Sierra

* Places: Quickly assign photos to favorite places and apply coordinates and location names

* Drag-and-drop geocoding: Drag images to the built-in map and drop them at the location where they were taken

* Reverse geocoding: Look up location names in English, German, Spanish and French

* Camera import: Download photos from your camera. Geotag photos before importing them into your photo library

* Lightroom integration: HoudahGeo reads location metadata directly from the Lightroom catalog

* Keywords editor: The new keywords editor makes it easy to assign keywords in bulk

* Map search: No GPS? No problem! Search for landmarks, cities, as well as your favorite places

* Publish KML to Dropbox: Upload photos and track logs to Dropbox. View in Google Earth and Google My Maps

System Requirements:

* OS X Version 10.10 or later. Fully tested with macOS 10.13 High Sierra

* Some features require macOS 10.12 Sierra

* It is recommended that iCloud Photos users geotag their photos before uploading these to the cloud

* Digital camera

* Optional GPS track logger

* Optional iPhone, smartphone, or GPS-enabled camera

* 55 MB of disk space

Pricing and Availability:

HoudahGeo 5.2 is priced at $39 USD (+ tax) for a single-user license. A full-featured demo version is available. Licenses are available from the Houdah Software in-app and web stores.

HoudahGeo 5.2

Documenting an 8-day Kilimanjaro Trek

Geotagging Tips & Tricks

Screenshot

Application Icon

Press Kit (zip)

Founded in 2005 by Pierre Bernard, Houdah Software s.a r.l is a small company based in Luxembourg, Europe. Houdah Software specializes in quality software for Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Our mission is to pair quality products with excellent customer support. All material and software copyright (C) 2005-2018 Houdah Software s.a r.l. All rights reserved. Apple, macOS, Mac, OS X, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



