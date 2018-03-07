Fashion Invite – Wardrobe List – Free Women’s Fashion App for iPhone

Hoboken, New Jersey – Knag Enterprises today is proud to announce the release of Fashion Invite – Wardrobe List 1.0, the company’s new women’s fashion swipe-driven shopping app developed exclusively for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Featuring thousands of women’s fashion items and displaying fashion in conjunction with Fashion And Invites, the free Fashion Invite – Wardrobe List App invites you to swipe right for an item you like (ACCEPT) or swipe left for an item that you don’t want (DECLINE).

Swipe your way to style and create your ultimate fashion Want List with brands such as BCBGeneration, bebe, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Christian Dior, free people, French Connection and more! Thousands of dresses, boots, bags, shoes, skirts, jeans, workout clothes, shirts, jewelry, and more! The app offers a high quality and novel shopping experience. This objective is achieved through the quality and diversity of the items along with the manner in which they are displayed. The app allows you to swipe your way to style by presenting items you might not typically have access to in a traditional shopping experience.

Features:

* View thousands of women’s fashion items – swipe right or click Accept to add an item to your shopping Want List. Swipe left or click Decline for items that don’t match your style.

* Click on pictures of displayed fashion items for additional details and to purchase OR view and purchase items directly from your Want List (top right menu).

* View shoes, boots, dresses, pants, tops, skirts, shirts, jackets, coats, bathing suits, sunglasses, bags, jewelry, and more.

* Share your Want List through the following buttons available at the top left menu: Email List, SMS Message List, Post to Facebook, Tweet List, View Want List, and View List Website.

* Add and / or Delete Items from your Want List, evolving your Want List with your evolving needs;

* New Items added daily.

Brands featured: 1921 Jeans, 2b by bebe, 7 For All Mankind, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Armani Exchange, BCBGeneration, BCBG MAXAZRIA, bebe, Bottega Veneta, Budd Leather, Bueno, Burberry, C & C California, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Chinese Laundry, Christian Dior, Citizens of Humanity, CJ by Cookie Johnson, Cosabella, D&G Dolce & Gabbana, Danskin, David King, David Lerner, Democracy, Descente, Diane Von Furstenberg, Dolce Vita, Dooney & Bourke, ECI, Elita, Eva Franco, Fendi, Floto, Francesco Biasia, Frankie B., Free People, French Connection, Frock! by Tracy Reese, G by GUESS, Genetic Denim, Gentle Fawn, Giani Bernini, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Gucci, GUESS by Marciano, HKNB Heidi Klum for New Balance, INC International Concepts, J. Furmani, JAG Jeans, James Jeans, James Perse, Jessica McClintock, Jessica Simpson, Jezebel, JLO, Johnston & Murphy, Joie, Jolt, Kay Unger, Kenneth Cole, Kensie, Kipling, La Blanca, La Perla, Lamade, Larry Levine, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Level 99, Linea Pelle, LNA, Lodis, London Fog, Lucky Brand, LUCY LOVE, Luli Fama, Madison, Marc Jacobs, MaxStudio, Michael Kors, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Miss Sixty, My Michelle, Myne, Nine West, Obey, Orage, Oscar de la Renta, Paige Premium Denim, Rosetti, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sanctuary, Shiraleah, Splendid, Steve Madden, Style & Co., Sun N’ Sand, Susana Monaco, Tahari, Twelfth St. by Cynthia Vincent, Versace, Via Spiga, Volcom, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

User Comments:

” I love swiping through the fashion – I’m presented with items I might not see otherwise. it’s so much fun, and I love keeping track of items to purchase in my Want List.”

“Cool app allows you to flip through 1000s of products rapidly while skipping or adding things to a want list. Stream line shopping works well and is applied in this app!”

“I love this app. The dresses are very beautiful, and stylish. It is so easy to buy dresses from this app because you can buy them from your mobile phone. This app saves me so much time and money. I do not have to spend hours in a mall looking for a dress. Using this app makes me feel like I have a personal fashion advisor who helps me put together a beautiful wardrobe.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch

* iPad 5th generation or later

* Requires iOS 11.2 or later

* 5-star rating

* 18.2 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Fashion Invite – Wardrobe List 1.0 is Free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Shopping category. For more information, please contact Justin Knag.

Knag Enterprises

Fashion Invite – Wardrobe List 1.0

Download from iTunes

Promotional Image 1

Promotional Image 2

In March of 2009, Justin Knag made the decision to enter the software world. He registered Knag Enterprises LLC and launched a desktop application for Windows called YouGank. Yougank downloaded Youtube videos and converted the videos into mp3 files. Since that date, Knag Enterprises has proceeded to leave its mark in Mobile Software and Philanthropy. Knag Enterprises’ headquarters is located in Hoboken, NJ. Knag Enterprises has collaborated with Fashion and Invites to bring about its most recent app – Fashion Invite – Wardrobe List. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Knag Enterprises LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

1 fashionideaqueen likes this.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



