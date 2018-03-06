Glyphin Unveils New Visual Text Recognition Software for Mobile

Wavre, Belgium – Glyphin SPRL has launched Text Sniper, a new iPhone application that aims to provide the quickest and easiest way from printed text to digital text. Unlike most document scanning and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) apps, Text Sniper starts recognizing text immediately when the app is opened, and displays results in real-time.

This mode of operation, similar to how barcode scanners function, allows very short interactions. The user can easily adjust their aim, the scanning distance, or the camera focus when necessary, and leave the app as soon as the text they need has been digitized. Digitizing an email address, a long number or a complicated code only takes a few seconds, from app launch to app exit.

Text Sniper consists of a single screen. All the interface elements are readily available: the live camera feed, the real-time recognition results, and the clipboard with the snippets that the user has selected.

The text recognition technology behind Text Sniper is the result of several years of research and development by Glyphin. The user experience and the machine learning algorithms have jointly been optimized for smartphones. While the user experience stresses speed and flexibility, the algorithms minimize memory usage and leverage the full power of the GPU.

Another feature that sets Glyphin’s software apart is that all the image processing occurs locally on the device itself, with several benefits. First, Text Sniper does not require nor uses the Internet connection. Second, the user’s privacy is guaranteed because the images and the text never leave their phone. Third, there are no recurring charges for cloud-based text recognition. Finally, on-board processing is the key ingredient that makes the “live” scanning mode so responsive. In addition to text printed on paper or on screen, Text Sniper also recognizes a wide variety of barcode formats.

“I wanted to build the Shazam of text recognition”, explains Benoit Maison, Glyphin’s founder. “For me the ideal is: one tap and you are all set. That’s what this first release is aiming at. I don’t believe many people need to scan entire documents with their phones, flatbed scanner style. Instead I am betting that short bits of text are much more useful.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch 6th generation

* iPad 5th generation or later

* Requires iOS 9.0 or later

* 6.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Text Sniper is available now as a free download, with a one-time in-app purchase of $1.99 (USD) to unlock the copy-to-clipboard feature. It is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category. For more information, please contact Benoit Maison.

Located in Wavre, Belgium, Glyphin is a young independent company that develops its own image analysis and text recognition software, with focus on mobile applications.

