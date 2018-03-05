iDecisionMaker introduced for iPhone – Easy way to make a Decision

Moscow, Russian Federation – Independent developer, Aleksey Larichev today is proud the announce the release of iDecisionMaker 1.0, his new decision making utility developed exclusively for iPhone. iDecisionMaker is a service where you can get an answer to any question. Many of your questions will be solved in the first minutes, therefore saving you from much reflection. Make decisions quickly and easily, saving you time, money and stress. Trust people and help yourself.

The goal of the application is to help people solve their problems quickly, leaving more time for relatives and friends. Users can also evaluate questions from other users, thereby increasing their rating. Users can also subscribe to questions of the particular user or interest and receive push notifications.

How does the application work? Very simple:

* Launch iDecisionMaker

* Write a question and suggest possible answers that are suitable for you

* Choose your target audience – And that’s it – Done

Users start receiving answers in the first few minutes. How nice it is to get help from people close to you? A key feature is that questions are answered only by those people they choose. Trusting strangers is sometimes quite difficult, but with iDecisionMaker’s integration with social networks, users to attract the attention of their friends.

“With iDecisionMaker, we want to save you time by taking care of your issues,” explained Aleksey Larichev, independent developer. “Every day you are faced with the problem of choosing ‘What to wear?,’ ‘Where to go?,’ ‘What to do?’ But from now on you simply post your thoughts and people will help you. When you leave for another city or country, you need to select a hotel quickly. Using iDecisionMaker you can ask a question and quickly get recommendations from local residents. And if you need a woman’s advice, you only need to specify the gender in the filters.”

Supported Languages

* English and Russian

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 40.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

iDecisionMaker 1.0 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Lifestyle category. For more information, please contact Aleksey Larichev.

iDecisionMaker 1.0

Download from iTunes

YouTube Video

Media Assets

Located in Moscow, Russia, Aleksey Larichev is an independent developer whose focus is on mobile development. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Aleksey Larichev. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



