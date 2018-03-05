FmPro Migrator 8.48 Creates FileMaker 16 Custom Apps from Visual FoxPro

Fremont, California – .com Solutions Inc. has released FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.48 with enhancements supporting the automated conversion from Microsoft Visual FoxPro to FileMaker Pro Advanced 16. This release supports FileMaker Pro Advanced 11 – 16 on macOS and Windows.

The Problem: Visual FoxPro has been discontinued by Microsoft for more than 10 years – and you need to upgrade to a supported custom app development platform.

The Solution: FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.48 has been enhanced to perform automated Visual FoxPro to FileMaker 16 conversions.

FileMaker (an Apple subsidiary) is widely regarded as the leader in low code custom app development – supporting Windows, macOS, IOS and HTML5 deployment platforms. Converting legacy Microsoft Visual FoxPro applications to FileMaker 16 offers many advantages including:

* Cross platform compatibility – FileMaker solutions run directly on macOS, Windows and IOS devices. WebDirect serves FileMaker custom apps via HTML5 to all mobile and desktop platforms running a supported web browser. Visual FoxPro can only run on the Microsoft Windows operating system.

* Easier database sharing – FileMaker database files can be shared using FileMaker Server or FileMaker Cloud with macOS, Windows and IOS devices. WebDirect serves FileMaker database files via HTML5 to any device or platform using any supported web browser. Visual FoxPro can never run directly on this many platforms without major rewriting.

* Greatly enhanced file capacity – FileMaker supports a 7TB filesize compared with the anemic 2GB Visual FoxPro DBF filesize limit. If a DBF file ever exceeds the 2GB file size limit, it will immediately become corrupted.

* FileMaker Cloud Hosting – FileMaker Cloud is a version of FileMaker Server running on the AWS cloud infrastructure. FileMaker Cloud provides secure, reliable access to your custom apps using FileMaker Pro, FileMaker Go, and FileMaker WebDirect – all without the administrative hassle.

* Easier Development – Upgrading to FileMaker Pro 16 also offers developers the opportunity to take advantage of the latest design, development and security features included with FileMaker Pro Advanced 16 and FileMaker Server 16 and FileMaker Cloud 16 – including WebDirect capacity enhancements.

Pricing and Availability:

FmPro Migrator Developer Edition (8.48) is priced at $600 (USD) per developer, and is available immediately. A functional demo version of FmPro Migrator may be downloaded from .com Solutions online.

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, OpenBase, PostgreSQL, FrontBase, Valentina, VB6, LiveCode and Visual FoxPro developers. FmPro Script Diff, compares and edits FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2018 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of FileMaker, Inc. – An Apple Subsidiary. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

