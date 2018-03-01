The Must-have App for Musicians Is a Free for the Limited Period

Kyiv, Ukraine – Melody Composer Squared team today is announcing a free download of Melody Composer Squared during the limited period from 1st till 7th March 2018. Melody Composer Squared is a music editor for iPhone and iPad devices. The app uses a unique Diagram for transposition of musical notes on a two-dimensional plane.

Since the Diagram is copyrighted, only Melody Composer Squared is granted to use this innovative method. The app is a must-have tool for any musician who wants understand music the same level as it did the famous composers as Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and other geniuses. Melody CS is also useful for music teachers and students.

At the present time, more than 86,000 users downloaded the app. Users can look at examples in the app library, build their own melody note by note and export the melody via email as the midi format. The midi file can be opened in other standard midi software for future editing. Melody Composer Squared is updated for new iPhone X screen proportions and layouts.

The team also started the Official channel on YouTube for the music lovers who would like to look at results of visualization of the famous melodies. More new features are planned to develop in the future: a color mapping for tonality control, comfortable files exchange, replenishment of the library of tunes, and 3/4 tempo of the musical measure.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 21.8 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Melody Composer Squared 1.2.3 is currently free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Music category. For more information, please contact Pavel Karnaukhov.

Melody Composer Squared 1.2.3

Download from iTunes

YouTube Channel

Screenshot

App Icon

Press Kit (zip)

Located in Ukraine, the Melody Composer Squared team consists of Product Developer, Pavlo Karnaukhov, and iOS Developer, Natalia Kursa. All Material and Software (C) 2015-2018 Melody Composer Squared / All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



