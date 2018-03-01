Investtech simplifies technical stock analysis for smartphones

Lysaker, Norway – Investtech AS today is proud to announce the release of Technical Analysis of Stocks v3.0.0, an important update to their popular finance app for iOS and Android devices. Technical Analysis of Stocks is a mobile app that gives concrete recommendations of stocks updated daily. The analysis is based on research, advanced mathematics, user friendliness and consistent results.

Featuring:

* Personalised home to quickly get analysis you want

* Add stocks to favourites and easily monitor them

* Search for any stock among 29,000+ stocks across 10 countries

* Stock exchange barometer gives the overall sentiment of a stock exchange

* Market commentary is written by Investtech’s computers, based on an algorithm that selects the stocks with the most interesting price movements

* Today’s signals gives an overview of the stocks that have most recently given positive or negative signals

* Indices analyses gives analysis and recommendations for major indices

* Indices evaluation gives an overview of the indices and their development

* Today’s Case gives you a selected stock which is technically positive

* Web login exclusively for our website subscribers

* Multi language support

* Works offline

* Markets analysed – Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, United States and India

With this new update v3.0.0 of the app, Investtech has introduced:

* A design overhaul for app navigation with a simple tab bar at the bottom of the app with three tabs for Home, Web and Subscriptions

* A redesigned and faster Home which can be personalized

* Technical charts in full screen with a choice of light or dark charts

* An expansive search now covering over 29,000 stocks including crypto currencies

* A one week free trial to unlock all paid features

* Learn technical analysis as an independent free app

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 30.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Technical Analysis of Stocks 3.0.0 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Finance category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play.

Subscriptions:

Unlock all features: get 1 week free. Top 20 + Advanced charts at a discounted price of $10.99 (USD) after free period.

Top 20: daily updated list of 20 best buy candidates at just $1.99 (USD) per month. The best stocks based on Investtech’s quantitative analysis system. These stocks will rise in the next weeks or months, according to investor psychology. Advanced charts & analysis for these candidates for short, medium & long term perspectives.

Advanced charts: medium term analysis across the entire app at just $9.99 (USD) per month. The chart analysis identify important patterns in the price chart and volume which can describe the psychological fluctuations experienced by the investors. The patterns signal what the investors will do next, and the stock is assigned a technical evaluation. The analysis are entirely automatic and updated every day by Investtech’s systems.

Technical Analysis of Stocks 3.0.0

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

YouTube Video (Screen Charts)

Screenshot

App icon

Investtech does technical analysis of stocks, indices and commodities for you. Established in 1997 at Norway, with offices in Lysaker and Kjeller, and specialize in quantitive analyses supported by the Research council of Norway. Investtech’s analyses is objective, user friendly, time saving with good results. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Investtech. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



