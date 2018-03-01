Burda Singapore adds PIN Prestige to Magzter

New York, New York – Burda Singapore, which has been tasting success for the last five years on Magzter with best-selling magazines like August Man and Prestige Singapore, has now added one more title – PIN Prestige, to the world’s largest digital magazine newsstand.

PIN Prestige, Asia’s foremost Chinese luxury fashion and lifestyle magazine, is not just about enjoying the high life or being inspired by movers and shakers. It is also about touching one’s heart and soul with the best that life has to offer. With exclusive and engaging content that appeals to influential and discerning men and women, PIN Prestige brings a new edge to luxury.

“Burda Singapore is delighted to further our partnership with Magzter with the addition of PIN Prestige to our portfolio of digital titles. Through Magzter, we are confident in growing our global digital presence and interaction with our online readers.” – Jaime Teo, Marketing Director, Burda Singapore

“Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Burda Singapore for their tremendous success on Magzter so far and we’re delighted to add their PIN Prestige title to our catalogue. We’re quite confident that PIN Prestige, with its authoritative coverage of luxury fashion, will become a best-seller right away on Magzter.” – Girish Ramdas, CEO, Magzter Inc.

“Burda Singapore is known for their world-renowned fashion titles and with PIN Prestige, they’re all set to impact millions of Chinese-speaking fashionistas all over the globe via Magzter. PIN Prestige caters to the interests of influential men and women who lead a luxurious life, and we firmly believe that the magazine will help our readers set new lifestyle goals.” – Vijay Radhakrishnan, President, Magzter Inc.

Magzter – Digital Magazine Newsstand 7.0 is free (with in-app purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the News category. A monthly magazine published in Simplified Chinese language, PIN Prestige is priced at SGD 26.49 ($19.99 USD) for an annual subscription on Magzter. PIN Prestige also comes as a treat to Magzter GOLD users, who can enjoy reading them along with 5,000+ other international digital magazines. The Magzter app is also available on the web, Google Play and is expanding to more platforms soon. Magzter’s easy purchase and renewal systems ensure subscriptions are paid on time, eliminating the need for paper checks and postal mail issues. Users can buy their magazines on any of the above devices/platforms and seamlessly port their purchases to any other devices, a feature unique to Magzter.

Magzter is the world’s largest and fastest growing global digital magazine newsstand with over 36.5 million digital consumers, more than 9,900 magazines from over 4,000 publishers. Headquartered in New York, Magzter has its local offices in London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Cape Town, Chennai, Singapore and Tokyo and will soon be expanding to other countries. Founded by global entrepreneurs, Girish Ramdas and Vijay Radhakrishnan in June 2011, Magzter enables magazine publishers around the world to create and deliver digital editions of their titles to global consumers. Powered by its proprietary OREY Click Publishing System(R), Magzter also enables their customers to publish interactive/audio-visual content in the magazine as it supports HTML5. Magzter launched Magzter GOLD subscription service to give digital readers unlimited access to thousands of magazines for a low monthly price. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Magzter Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

