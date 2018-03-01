8Ball Games releases Black Holes 2.0 for iOS and Android

Ciro, Italy – 8Ball Games today is proud to announce the release of Black Holes 2.0, an important feature update to their popular game title for iOS and Android devices. Black Holes is an awesome game in which you will have to avoid dropping your ball into the holes that are moving all over the field.

Players can compete with the whole world thanks to the integration with the 8Ball Games community. The community is a platform where gamers can see world ranking of the games produced by 8Ball Games. But not only this, awesome news are coming soon! Version 2.0 includes many game improvements and also introduces compatibility with iPad and Android devices, In this new version there are many new features like:

* New 3D graphics

* New game dynamics

* New Power Up

* New world ranking

* New fun

Device Requirements:

* Internet Connection is required in order to play

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 7.0 or later

* 138.2 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Black Holes 2.0 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play. In order to play, registration to the 8Ball Games Community platform is required (it will only take a few moments). Players can buy items with real money. This feature can be disabled the in-app purchase in the settings. For more information, please contact Francesco Scala.

8ball Games

Black Holes 2.0

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

Screenshot

App Icon

Based in Ciro, Itally, 8Ball Games is a software house that creates, develops and publishes videogames for mobile devices. Despite 8ball games is well known for fun and games, the company takes corporate social responsibility very seriously. By focusing on consumer safety, online privacy protection, human rights, labor rights, and environmental issues in all that we do. We strive to do the good in the world that our customers, and employees, deserve and expect. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 8Ball Games. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



