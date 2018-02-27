Newly Launched Joyoshare Mac Screen Recorder – Record Anything on macOS

Hong Kong – One month later since the release of its Screen Recorder for Windows, Joyoshare, the world-leading multimedia software provider, officially launched the Screen Recorder for Mac today, aiming to help Mac users to losslessly record all screen activities, including desktop videos, audios, streaming music, games, webcams, online chats, video calls, lectures, etc. on macOS with a few clicks only.

Like the PC version, Joyoshare Screen Recorder for Mac is also a complete video capture tool which can record screen videos with audio simultaneously on Mac OSX. It’s one of the most advanced all-in-one Mac screen recording software in the market for capturing desktop videos, recording gameplays, making tutorial videos, grabbing streaming music, and so forth.

What makes Joyoshare Screen Recorder for Mac standing out from other competitive recorders is that it can not only record all videos and audios on Mac with ease, but also save the recordings in most popular media formats, such as MP4, MOV, WMV, FLV, MKV, SWF, MP3, WAV, etc. without losing any original quality. In addition, it supports a wide range of preset profiles for mobile devices like Apple iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows phones, etc. so that users can directly export the recorded videos to any device for watching without re-encoding the files repeatedly.

Another fantastic feature of Joyoshare Mac Screen Recorder is its ability to capture audios on Mac while you are recording the screen videos. Apart from a professional video capture, it can also serve as a smart independent audio capture to record computer sound as well as microphone sound in high quality. You can also edit the audio quality, including audio channel, bit rate, etc. according to your own needs.

Thanks to the intuitive user interface with clear layouts, Joyoshare Screen Recorder for Mac is well designed for everyone in recording Mac screen. Users are provided with multiple capture modes to record the computer desktop in either full screen or custom size. Besides, it comes with other stunning features, including letting you take screenshots during recording, customizing shortcuts with keyboard for recording, create scheduled recording tasks by setting start and end time, personalize recordings with cursor and click effects, and more.

“The outstanding feature of Joyoshare Screen Recorder for Mac over other similar software is its capability to record anything on macOS with simple clicks and high performance. The whole recording process is lossless and easy to handle for anyone.” said Daniel, Joyoshare R&D director. “To make the program even better, we’re planning to embed a more powerful video editor into the recorder in the near future so that customers can edit the recordings with more effects all in one place.”

Pricing and Availability:

Joyoshare Screen Recorder for Mac is sold with three different license types, including $29.95 (USD) for a single license copy with lifetime free software update, $59.95 for 2-5 PCs with lifetime free update, and $79.95 (USD) for unlimited use. The initial v.1.0.0 is perfectly compatible with the latest macOS High Sierra, Sierra, 10.11, 10.10, 10.9 and 10.8.

