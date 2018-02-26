Yummy Software Releases Yummy FTP Pro 2 Upgrade

Verwood, United Kingdom – Yummy Software is proud to announce Yummy FTP Pro 2.0, a major upgrade to their flagship file transfer app. Yummy FTP Pro is an advanced Mac file transfer app which provides a full-featured professional toolkit combined with blazing speeds and impeccable reliability, so whether you want to transfer a few files or a few thousand, schedule backups, edit and maintain websites, even automate transfers, you need this time-tested and truly dependable app.

Why use Yummy FTP Pro?

* Get the fastest and most reliable file transfers available on the Mac

* Schedule one off or repeating transfer or folder synchronization tasks

* Manage websites with file management, editing, diff, preview, & sync tools

* Create FTP drop folders on your Desktop for quick and easy uploading

* Get frequent free maintenance + feature updates

* Fast and free technical support when you need it

Feature Highlights

* Full FTP/S + SFTP + WebDAV/S protocol support

* Easy-to-use, clear and simple user interface

* Site Bookmark manager with auto sync across Macs

* Comprehensive logging of all actions taken

* Bandwidth limiting to play nice in a shared network

* Directly open and view local and remote folders in the Terminal

* File/folder filtering to allow specific exclusions or pattern matches

* Get notifications, OS-style or even by email

* Import favorites from your old app to be up and running in no time

Version 3 includes :

* Retina-focused UI overhaul with streamlined local/remote file browser design

* New navigation path bar, drag’n drop-enabled with integrated favorites, history

* Spring-loaded folders in file browsers

* Drag’n-drop reordering of queued transfer tasks

* Added Open WebURL & Open In Terminal toolbar buttons

* New toolbar icons

* New secure in-app updates using industry standard Sparkle

* New transcript view to view the selected session’s server interaction

* New log viewer to easily inspect every detail of every action

* New interactive & informative notifications, plus a complete history lookup

* New standalone FTP Aliases work without any Yummy app installed

* And much more

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.8 or later

Pricing and Availability:

Yummy FTP Watcher 2.0 costs $29.99 (USD) and is available directly from Yummy Software only. Upgrades cost $15 (USD). Customers who purchased v1 directly from Yummy Software since 1st Dec 2017 can obtain a free upgrade. For more information, please contact us via the form on our website.

Yummy FTP Pro 2.0

Download Yummy FTP Pro

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

Application Icon

Yummy Software is a small independent software company, dedicated to creating the very best Mac software. The company is owned and run by Mac enthusiasts and the developers have worked on commercial products for over 20 years. Our dedication to the Mac platform runs deep, and our appreciation for good software is what drives us to release the best utilities around. Copyright (C) 2018 Yummy Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



