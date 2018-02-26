New iOS App Developed For Wife Helping Woman

Chandler, Arizona – SV Software LLC today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Shopping Percent Calculator 1.0, the company’s new calculator app developed exclusively for iPhone devices. Shopping Percent Calculator offers a simple-to-use UI which allows shoppers to enter multiple items, adjust the savings and bonus savings amounts. The app then calculates the total dollar and savings amounts. Shopping Percent Calculator also includes a way to delete individual items so users can remove them if they are over budget. Also added is a social sharing function which allows the user to easily share their deals with friends on social media.

* Enter Multiple Items

* Calculates Totals and Savings Amounts

* Share Deals with Friends

* Delete Items if your are over Budget

* Stop Doing Math in Your Head

“I happen to notice wife struggle when trying to calculate discounted sales when shopping,” explained Steve Veloudos, owner of Arizona based SV Software LLC. “I knew there was a much better and convenient way to calculate shopping discounts. Our friends told us they had a similar issue and thought it was a great app idea. So my wife and I worked together to create Shopping Precent Calculator, with a focus on being very useful and easy to use. Since the app was built specifically for calculating shopping deals, we hope to help many women all over the world.”

Shop and let the app do the math with the Shopping Precent Calculator iOS app.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and iPod touch

* iPad 5th generation or later

* Requires iOS 11.1 or later

* 8.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Shopping Percent Calculator 1.0 is $1.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Lifestyle category. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Steve Veloudos.

SV Software LLC is owned and operated by Steve Veloudos. The company was started in early 2008 by creating web sites for businesses owned by families and friends. It has since grown into developing web sites and mobile apps for many small businesses. In creating this software company, Steve wanted to offer outstanding technology services and great advice for small businesses and their owners. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2008-2018 SV Software LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

